“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” (Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak) officially ushered in the second major free update today (29th), bringing new content such as Spinach Tea Dragon, Flame Fox Dragon and “Puppet Overcoming Xia Dragon”, but For a certain fan, the most important thing for him in this revision is not the new monster, but Capcom’s fulfillment of the wish he made last year, Cuckoo Duck.

Not long after the release of “Monster Hunter Rise” last year, CephRend, an overseas player, said in the description of the weapon of “Origami Slashing Axe[Sakura Cloud]”, “When you collect a thousand pieces in the legend, you will be able to realize your heart. wish.” He vowed to make 1,000 origami slashing axes, hoping that Karp would bring the cute “Cuckoo Duck” of “Monster Hunter Frontier” back to the game.

In the end, CephRend successfully made 1,000 origami slashing axes in May last year, but Capcom did not respond. I thought this enthusiastic fan’s wish was ignored, but in today’s big update at dawn, players can collect new ‘s Cuckoo Duck ornament, which can be decorated on the cabinet in the hunter’s room.

Although it is not a moving pet, for CephRend, it seems that Capcom is responding to his wish, which makes him very moved in the live.

This day of our lord I have finally made my mark in my favorite series pic.twitter.com/wPhgQc0WLS — Ceph🦆 (@ceph0rend) September 29, 2022

In fact, CephRend is also a duck lover in reality. He has many posts about ducks on Twitter. Her girlfriend also gave him a big duck doll. As he said last year, “I’m not a hero, I’m just a man who misses ducks.”

The second major update of Monster Hunter Rising Daybreak went live on September 29, and the next major update is expected to roll out at the end of November.