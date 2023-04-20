Home » “Monster Hunter Rising Dawn” releases the fifth large-scale update, Lanlong and Yiyi overcome Tianhuilong debut | 4Gamers
Technology

Capcom released the fifth update of “Monster Hunter Rise of Dawn” today (19th). This update is expected to be released on April 20, 2023. Alien Overcome Tianhuilong”.

Lanlong is an ancient dragon that can control the weather and cause storms. With the flying membrane on its body, it can stay in the air by riding the airflow caused by itself. The storm it brings has the power of a natural disaster level, and can turn everything around it into dust. Lanlong will also be the real threat to Shenhuo Village.

In conjunction with this update, puppet missions are also added, puppet exploration missions are open to LV300, and new puppet alchemy is added. In addition, the “special exploration mission” that old hunters can challenge has been added. This kind of mission is also the real strongest monster. It will only be available after completing the highest level 300 puppet exploration mission.

In addition, there are of course additional paid DLCs, including textures, shapes, character voices, appearance equipment, transformation appearances, BGM, etc.

This final preview will add additional update content in June, which will also be the final special individual monster. After this update, it will be the end of “Monster Hunter Rising Dawn”.

