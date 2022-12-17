The one-pull-one-release battle RPG mobile game “Monster Pinball” launched by MIXI Co., Ltd., and the Christmas styling cooperation event with the TV animation “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World” will officially start at 12:00 on December 16 run.

In this cooperation event, the heroine “Emilia” and the twin maids “Rem” and “Ram” will appear in the Monster Strike Gacha in Christmas costumes for a limited time. In addition, the assassinated sisters “Elsa”, “Merry” and the Sin Archbishop “Betelgeus” of the Witch Cult will also appear in the cooperative event adventure, and all characters will have a specially drawn Christmas for the cooperative event modeling.

In this cooperation event, the voices of each character are specially recorded, and the voices of STRIKE SHOT and cooperation event-limited like stickers are also Christmas-related lines. At the same time, there will be rewards such as props for completing tasks in the game “Excitement! Christmas Quest” for .

In addition to in-game activities, MIXI also simultaneously holds a Christmas gift lucky draw with the chance to win iPhone 14 and other prizes. For the activity method, please refer to the following information:

Activity period

December 15 (4) 20:00-December 25 (Sun) 23:59

Participation method

Publicly “like” or “share” the designated post on the “Monster Strike” Facebook official fan group in a way that can be confirmed by the organizer, and fill in the necessary items of the registration form in the post and the desired gift. Complete the registration.

optional gift