Montana is the first US state to ban Tiktok

App stores will no longer be allowed to offer the app, which is particularly popular with boys, from 2024. “To protect the data of the people of Montana from the Chinese Communist Party,” says Gov. Gianforte.

Montana becomes the first US state to ban the social media app developed in China Tiktok. “In order to protect the personal and private information of the people of Montana from the Chinese Communist Party, I Tiktok Banned in Montana,” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Wednesday after signing the bill, which the state House of Representatives passed in April.

The new regulation would prohibit app stores from offering the application from January 1, 2024, and Tiktok should no longer operate as a business in the northwestern state. For every day that the app is still available, app providers would have to pay a $10,000 fine. Users face no fines. Anyone who already has the app on their own device is not affected. TikTok initially did not respond to the decree.

TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese internet group Bytedance, is under strong political pressure in the USA. President Joe Biden’s administration has already banned the app from government employees’ phones. The background is concerns that Chinese authorities and secret services about Tiktok Gather information about Americans and could influence them politically. had to at the end of March Tiktok-Head Shou Zi Chew in the US Congress is therefore available to answer questions. He met with distrust and rejection from both Republican and Democratic MPs.

Critics see the right to freedom of expression at risk

Montana, with a population of just over a million, is the first state to have such a far-reaching law. With lawsuits against it Tiktok-Ban is expected. Critics see, among other things, the right to freedom of expression at risk. The actions of the authorities in Montana are therefore considered a test for a possible ban throughout the USA. Technically, however, such a blockade should be easy to circumvent.

Tiktok has more than a billion users and is the most successful non-US online platform in western countries. The company rejects all suspicions and emphasizes that it does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company. Bytedance is 60 percent owned by Western investors and the company is based in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. Critics counter that the Chinese founders held 20 percent of the control thanks to higher voting rights and that Bytedance has a large headquarters in Beijing.

