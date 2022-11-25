- Panoramic visual enjoyment
- Innovative high heat dissipation airflow design
- Supports Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards
- Easy to install top 360mm water cooling
- Three anti-blade RX120 PWM fans and one AX PWM fan are pre-installed, and the fan controller is pre-installed
- Comes with up to 4 PWM ARGB fans and 6 sets of PWM/ARGB fan controllers
- Newly designed whole line channel
- Type C port, supports vertical graphics card
Designed for High Heat Dissipation
SKY TWO adopts a unique heat dissipation and air flow method, and specially creates a large-area iron mesh extending from the bottom of the panel to the bottom left side. Its special fine holes can make the air flow efficiently and prevent dust from entering. This design can allow a large amount of airflow to be sucked in by the attached fan on the power supply compartment, thus bringing more fresh air to the GPU for more effective heat dissipation. The pre-installed 3 RX120 PWM ARGB fans (2 on the side, 1 on the bottom) are designed with reverse blades, which can bring air intake, and the design of reverse blades allows the fans to be installed on the front to achieve the best aesthetics . In terms of exhaust, SKY TWO has pre-installed an AX120 PWM ARGB fan at the rear, creating a top-level heat dissipation solution for high-end PCs that is beautiful, balanced and high-performance.
Panoramic visual enjoyment & support for high-end components
SKY TWO adopts two pieces of tempered glass, one is located on the front of the case and the other is located on the left side of the case, the internal PC components can be seen at a glance, and can be easily disassembled to provide a good installation experience. SKY TWO supports Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, supports 168mm high CPU cooler, top 360mm liquid cooling, and up to 400mm long graphics card, enough to accommodate most of the high-end components on the market. In addition, SKY TWO supports 2 HDDs and 4 SSDs, and it is also equipped with 3 large Velcro stickers, a new whole cable channel and a fan controller, which can support up to 6 ARGB PWM fans.
Three colors for you to choose
SKY TWO launches classic black, snow white and special Moroccan blue this time. The snow white version uses the whole machine in white as usual, including the over coil, white fan and silver screws. The special Moroccan blue version adopts a special blue painting process, which makes users have the vision of being in the beautiful world.
sold separately
AX120PWM and RX120 PWM fans will also be sold separately, the suggested retail price is 299 yuan for black and 330 yuan for white. The reverse vane design of the RX120 PWM can maintain excellent air intake efficiency while ensuring excellent aesthetics. Users can also purchase a VGM vertical graphics kit with a suggested retail price of 1690 yuan. The kit comes with the safest 220mm PCIe 4.0 extension cable and is compatible with any chassis with 7 PCIe expansion slots.
Price & Access
MONTECH’s new flagship case, SKY TWO, will be launched on 12/6 on all major channels in Taiwan.
SKY TWO Classic Black: $2390
SKY TWO snow white version: $2490
SKY TWO Moroccan Blue: $2790
AX120 PWM Black: $299
RX120 PWM Black: $299
AX120 PWM White: $330
RX120 PWM White: $330
VGM Vertical Graphics Kit: $1690
For more information, please go to:
SKY TWO BLACK: Official Site
SKY TWO Snow White Edition: Official Site
SKY TWO Moroccan Blue: Official Site
AX120 PWM & RX120 PWM Fans: Official Website
VGM Vertical Graphics Kit: Official Website
|
Specification Table
|
product name
|
color
|
Black/ Snow White/ Moroccan Blue
|
Dimensions (LxWxH)
|
Motherboard Support
|
E-ATX/ATX/Micro ATX/Mini ITX
|
fan support
|
Top: 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm
Sides: 2 x 120mm
Rear: 1 x 120mm
|
Water Cooling Support
|
Side: 120/240mm
Top: 120/240/280/360mm
Rear: 120mm
|
space support
|
Display card: 400mm
|
power support
|
expansion slot
|
HDD support
|
3.5” HDD = x 2
2.5” SSD = x 3
|
I/O
|
2 x USB3.0, 1 x USB Type C, 1 x HD Audio, 1 x Mic, LED Button
|
pre-installed fan
|
3 RX120 PWM & 1 AX120 PWM
|
Accessories
|
PWM/ARGB fan controller with 6 groups each
About MONTECH
MONTECH was established in 2016 by Delong Co., Ltd. The company focuses on bringing the four most important concepts to users: Simplicity, Ease of Use, Security and Customer Trust. MONTECH has thrived by offering top performance products to the PC gaming market at competitive prices, and quickly became a best-selling leading brand in the US and Taiwan markets. The company is currently rapidly expanding to other parts of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.telon.com.tw/tc/index.php or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
