Panoramic visual enjoyment

Innovative high heat dissipation airflow design

Supports Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards

Easy to install top 360mm water cooling

Three anti-blade RX120 PWM fans and one AX PWM fan are pre-installed, and the fan controller is pre-installed

Comes with up to 4 PWM ARGB fans and 6 sets of PWM/ARGB fan controllers

Newly designed whole line channel

Type C port, supports vertical graphics card

Designed for High Heat Dissipation



SKY TWO adopts a unique heat dissipation and air flow method, and specially creates a large-area iron mesh extending from the bottom of the panel to the bottom left side. Its special fine holes can make the air flow efficiently and prevent dust from entering. This design can allow a large amount of airflow to be sucked in by the attached fan on the power supply compartment, thus bringing more fresh air to the GPU for more effective heat dissipation. The pre-installed 3 RX120 PWM ARGB fans (2 on the side, 1 on the bottom) are designed with reverse blades, which can bring air intake, and the design of reverse blades allows the fans to be installed on the front to achieve the best aesthetics . In terms of exhaust, SKY TWO has pre-installed an AX120 PWM ARGB fan at the rear, creating a top-level heat dissipation solution for high-end PCs that is beautiful, balanced and high-performance.

Panoramic visual enjoyment & support for high-end components



SKY TWO adopts two pieces of tempered glass, one is located on the front of the case and the other is located on the left side of the case, the internal PC components can be seen at a glance, and can be easily disassembled to provide a good installation experience. SKY TWO supports Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, supports 168mm high CPU cooler, top 360mm liquid cooling, and up to 400mm long graphics card, enough to accommodate most of the high-end components on the market. In addition, SKY TWO supports 2 HDDs and 4 SSDs, and it is also equipped with 3 large Velcro stickers, a new whole cable channel and a fan controller, which can support up to 6 ARGB PWM fans.

Three colors for you to choose



SKY TWO launches classic black, snow white and special Moroccan blue this time. The snow white version uses the whole machine in white as usual, including the over coil, white fan and silver screws. The special Moroccan blue version adopts a special blue painting process, which makes users have the vision of being in the beautiful world.

sold separately



AX120PWM and RX120 PWM fans will also be sold separately, the suggested retail price is 299 yuan for black and 330 yuan for white. The reverse vane design of the RX120 PWM can maintain excellent air intake efficiency while ensuring excellent aesthetics. Users can also purchase a VGM vertical graphics kit with a suggested retail price of 1690 yuan. The kit comes with the safest 220mm PCIe 4.0 extension cable and is compatible with any chassis with 7 PCIe expansion slots.



Price & Access

MONTECH’s new flagship case, SKY TWO, will be launched on 12/6 on all major channels in Taiwan.

SKY TWO Classic Black: $2390

SKY TWO snow white version: $2490

SKY TWO Moroccan Blue: $2790



AX120 PWM Black: $299

RX120 PWM Black: $299

AX120 PWM White: $330

RX120 PWM White: $330

VGM Vertical Graphics Kit: $1690

Specification Table product name color Black/ Snow White/ Moroccan Blue Dimensions (LxWxH) Motherboard Support E-ATX/ATX/Micro ATX/Mini ITX fan support Top: 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm Sides: 2 x 120mm

Bottom: 2 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 120mm Water Cooling Support Side: 120/240mm Top: 120/240/280/360mm Rear: 120mm space support Display card: 400mm

Radiator: 168mm

Power supply: 210mm power support expansion slot HDD support 3.5” HDD = x 2 2.5” SSD = x 3 I/O 2 x USB3.0, 1 x USB Type C, 1 x HD Audio, 1 x Mic, LED Button pre-installed fan 3 RX120 PWM & 1 AX120 PWM

Speed: 800-1600 RPM

Air volume: 60.3 CFM

Wind pressure: 1.8mm H2O

Noise: 27 dBA (maximum) Accessories PWM/ARGB fan controller with 6 groups each

About MONTECH

MONTECH was established in 2016 by Delong Co., Ltd. The company focuses on bringing the four most important concepts to users: Simplicity, Ease of Use, Security and Customer Trust. MONTECH has thrived by offering top performance products to the PC gaming market at competitive prices, and quickly became a best-selling leading brand in the US and Taiwan markets. The company is currently rapidly expanding to other parts of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.telon.com.tw/tc/index.php or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.