MONTECH’s brand new Intel ATX 3.0 specification power supply TITAN GOLD series, including 750W, 850W, 1000W, 1200W four kinds of wattage can be purchased, this is also the first time MONTECH has launched a power supply model exceeding the kilowatt level, equipped with 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR wire can Use with NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series graphics cards, no need to use ugly adapter cables! TITAN GOLD has passed the 80 PLUS & Cybenetics efficiency test certification, won the double gold medal approval and provides the original ten-year warranty!

MONTECH TITAN GOLD series power supply specifications:

Specification: Intel ATX 12V 3.0

Power Factor Correction (PFC): Active PFC (typical load>0.9)

Input voltage: 100-240Vac

Input current: 15A

Input frequency: 50-60Hz

Conversion efficiency: typical load up to 90%

Dimensions: 150(L) x 160(W) x 86(H) mm ATX(PS2)

Fan: 135mm FDB fan

Certification: 80 PLUS Gold & Cybenetics Gold

Power cable: full module

Warranty: 10 years

Protection system: OVP / OPP / OTP / SCP / OCP / UVP

Cable connector: 1x 24 Pin motherboard connector, 2x 4+4 Pin CPU connector, 1x 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR connector, 5or4x 6+2 Pin PCIe connector, 12x SATA connector, 4x Molex 4Pin

New specification for ATX 3.0 power supplies

After the previous generation of NVIDIA RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards began to use the 12VHPWR power supply interface, various power supply brands have also stepped up to launch power supply products that meet the Intel ATX 3.0 specification. What exactly is ATX 3.0? 12VHPWR Can I just use the adapter?

The most important thing about ATX 3.0 is to improve the requirements for POWER EXCURSION (that is, the instantaneous peak power consumption POWER SPIKE/PEAK POWER we often talk about). The instantaneous peak power consumption has been discussed by the community for a long time, starting from the era of AMD VEGA graphics cards There have been cases, and Taiwanese players really began to pay attention to this issue, starting from the previous generation of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards (there are even related crow memes).

The PCIE CEM organization pointed out that the POWER EXCURSION (100 microseconds) of the new generation of graphics cards in the future has the opportunity to achieve 3 times the continuous (1 second) power level, but Intel finally decided to require an ATX 3.0 power supply (in models that provide 12VHPWR connectors), As long as it provides twice the overall rated power in a very short period of time (100μs), STEPHEN EASTMAN explained that the reason why it will be reduced to only twice the requirement is because after many discussions with various power supply manufacturers, it is concluded that twice is Compare cost-effective options.

To sum up, if the power supply is equipped with 12VHPWR power supply wires, it must pass the ATX 3.0 specification. Models less than or equal to 450W must provide 1.5 times the overall rated power in 100μs (microseconds); models greater than 450W must provide 2 times in 100μs (microseconds). times the overall power rating to be certified to the ATX 3.0 specification.

When purchasing a new power supply, players should pay attention to whether the power supply is marked with ATX 3.0, not only with the PCIe 5.0 mark, if only the PCIe 5.0 mark means that only 12VHPWR power supply cables are provided, there will be no 1.5/2 times the system peak prevention Buffer (that is, no ATX 3.0 certification), this part is the priority to pay attention to when purchasing a new power supply.



∆ The instantaneous peak power consumption stipulated in the ATX 3.0 Design Guide, the power supply exceeding 450W and equipped with 12VHPWR must meet the 100μs 200% requirement.

MONTECH TITAN GOLD series power supply unpacking

MONTECH’s power supply series products, the most well-known is definitely the CENTURY Genesis series, which has become the power supply with the strongest CP value due to its affordable price and 10-year warranty, especially during the mining boom period. It is sold by way of sales, so that a large number of CENTURY power supplies appear in the installation list.

The TITAN GOLD series is a new debut with the new ATX 3.0 certification. It also dominates the PC DIY market with high CP value. This is the first time that MONTECH has launched a kilowatt-level power supply model. The TITAN GOLD series has a total of 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W. At present, it seems that lower wattages such as 650W/550W have not been launched yet. Perhaps MONTECH will launch ATX 3.0 version of the CENTURY series power supplies in the future, and may also bring ATX 3.0 models with lower wattages for players to buy. .



∆ MONTECH TITAN GOLD launched four wattages of 750W, 850W, 1000W and 1200W at a time.



∆ This is also the first 1000W/1200W high wattage model launched by MONTECH.



∆ There are product features and the number of power connectors on the back of the box.

There is not much difference between the four different wattages in most of the paper specifications, only the DC OUTPUT and Max.POWER are different according to the wattage of the power supply itself.



∆ Paper specifications for four wattages.



∆ Fan speed, power supply efficiency, input and output power consumption.

The new ATX 3.0 specification only changes the internal structure design of the power supply. The external dimensions of the power supply are still ATX (PS2) dimensions of 150mm x 86mm. The length, width and height of TITAN GOLD are 150 x 160 x 86 mm.

In addition to the 80 PLUS conversion rate certification that we often see in the past, TITAN GOLD series power supplies have also passed the new CYBENETICS certification. Rigorous, and TITAN GOLD has achieved the overall efficiency ≥87% & <89% in the efficiency test certification called ETA by CYBENETICS, that is to say, TITAN GOLD has passed the double gold conversion rate certification.



∆ TITAN GOLD has a length, width and height of 150 x 160 x 86 mm, maintaining the size specifications of the common ATX (PS2).



∆ Load Range Table with 80 PLUS plus CYBENETICS Dual Gold Certification.

TITAN GOLD adopts a full-module cable interface design. Users can decide the power supply cables to be used together when installing the machine. There are four processor CPU/PCIe graphics card cable slots, and the most important 16-Pin 12VHPWR is located in the lower right corner of the power supply, marked with the words PCIe 5.0.



∆ Fully modular cable interface.

TITAN GOLD is also the first time that MONTECH has added Smart Zero Fan function to the power supply. The Smart Zero Fan button function is the familiar smart fan stop function. After the power supply is turned on and before the load is 40%, the FDB fan inside will not Therefore, it can achieve zero noise performance with a minimum of 0 dBA, which is a great boon for users who want the desktop to operate as silently as possible!



∆ Power switch and Smart Zero Fan smart fan stop switch.

A 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan is installed inside the power supply to help dissipate heat. At the highest speed, the fan will run at 1400 RPM. The noise level at full speed is only 27 dBA, and this data makes TITAN GOLD Acquired Cybenetics LAMBDA A- Ultra Low Noise Certification.



∆ The outer layer is a triangular shape protective net.



∆ The internal fan can be seen after removing the protective net.



∆ 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan with only 27 dBA at full speed 1400 RPM.

TITAN GOLD is equipped with 100% 105°C all-Japanese electrolytic capacitors. The architecture uses advanced half-bridge LLC and synchronous rectifier (SR) technology to achieve excellent signal stability and power efficiency. And use the DC-DC converter to achieve a strict voltage regulation of 1.8%, and reduce the ripple noise below 18mV to avoid unbalanced power loads, and has a complete protection system and measures, including: OCP over-current protection, OPP Over load protection, OVP over voltage protection, OTP over temperature protection, SCP short circuit protection, UVP low voltage protection.



∆ Power supply disassembly.



∆ Overview of the internal structure.



∆ Additional accessories only provide power supply wire and four fixing screws.

Except for the 24 Pin and 16 Pin 12VHPWR on the main board, the power supply wires use all black flat wires. The 24 Pin main board wrapped in the braided wire is used for power supply. The wire itself is thicker and softer. +4 Pin and one 8-Pin, that is, a high-end motherboard that can meet the needs of dual 8-Pin.



∆ One 24-Pin cable for the motherboard, the length of the cable is 600mm.



∆ Two CPU 8 Pin power supply wires with a length of 700mm.

The graphics card PCIe 8 Pin has two y-shaped double-headed power supply cables, and the 1000W/1200W has an additional single-headed 6+2 Pin, which means that the 1000W/1200W model will have a total of 1+2 wires Cables, a total of five PCIe 8 Pin power supply connectors; 750W/850W models will have a total of 2 Y-shaped cables, a total of four PCIe 8 Pin power supply connectors.



∆ The length of a straight-out single-ended PCIe 8-Pin cable is 600mm, and the length of two y-shaped double-ended PCIe 8-Pin cables is 500+150mm.

The only 12VHPWR wire is the 12+4 Pin connector, that is, 16 Pin. The following 12V and ground wires must use 16AWG wires, and the remaining 4 Pins are 28AWG wires.

The upper 4-Pin is the Sideband Signals signal interface. Through the SENSE 0 PIN and SENSE 1 PIN in the Sideband Signals, the two Pins are grounded and open to form four different arrangements, so that a single line can provide a maximum of 600W for signal output 12VHPWR wire, can be switched to 150W/300W/450W/600W four different power consumption upper limit.

For TITAN GOLD’s 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR, depending on the wattage model, the upper limit of power supply provided by the 12VHPWR wire is also different. The 1000W/1200W model provides a 600W upper limit of power supply, the 850W model provides a 450W upper limit of power supply, and the 750W model provides a 300W power supply limit. upper limit.



∆ The length of 12VHPWR wire is 550mm, and the 1000W/1200W model provides a maximum power supply of 600W.



∆ The 850W model offers a 450W power cap.



∆ The 750W model offers a 300W power cap.



∆ 12VHPWR is a 16 (12+4) Pin connector.

The power supply cable for additional devices has a four-terminal large Molex 4-Pin connector, that is, there are four large 4-Pin connectors in total.



∆ A large 4-Pin power supply with a length of 500+150+150+150mm.

There are a total of three SATA power supply wires used by the hub HUB and 2.5/3.5-inch hard drives. There are four SATA connectors on a single wire, and the SATA connectors at the end of the wire are set at a 90-degree right angle. Good to go to the whole line.



∆ Three four-head SATA power supply cables with a length of 500+150+150+150mm.

MONTECH TITAN GOLD 1200W power supply burn-in stress test

This time we use the highest-end TITAN GOLD 1200W power supply to test, so we use this generation of sub-flagship hardware to build a test platform, the processor uses the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900K, and NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card to match the test , the software uses OCCT AVX and AIDA64 FPU + FurMark Two kinds of stress tests are carried out for reference, and the data is viewed and recorded by HWiNFO 64. Using software monitoring, there will be 1~3% deviation in the data for reference only.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C360-RGB

Motherboard: ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4

Memory: Micron Crucial DDR5 5600MT/s UDIMM 16GBx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition 21H2

Power supply: MONTECH TITAN GOLD 1200W

First set by OCCT software AVX In this mode, the load stress test is carried out on the processor and graphics card at the same time. After 30 minutes of stress test, the built-in monitoring software will view the data. First, +12V is maintained at a maximum of 12.096V ~ a minimum of 11.904V, and then +5V Maintain at a maximum of 4.980V ~ a minimum of 4.900V, and finally +3.3V a maximum of 3.264V ~ a minimum of 3.323V.



∆ OCCT The software stress test was performed for 30 minutes in AVX mode, and the data was collected by the Nuvoton NCT6686D environmental control chip of the motherboard.



∆ The maximum power consumption of i9-13900K is 253.4W; the maximum power consumption of RTX 4080 is 313.32W.

Next, use the software that is often used to test the stability and temperature of the processor and graphics card. AIDA64 FPU + FurMarktwo softwares are double-baked at the same time for high-load stress testing, which is used here HWiNFO 64 View motherboard information and record data.

According to the data received after 15 minutes of testing, +12V is maintained at 11.904 V, then +5V is maintained at a maximum of 4.980V ~ a minimum of 4.900V, and finally +3.3V is maintained at a maximum of 3.264V ~ a minimum of 3.232V.



∆ AIDA64 FPU + FurMark software stress test, and the data collected during the test.

Summarize

MONTECH’s new power supply TITAN GOLD series, in addition to the latest 12VHPWR cable to power NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series graphics cards, also passed Intel’s new ATX 3.0 certification to withstand up to twice the power within 100 microseconds (μs) peak system power consumption.

This time, a total of four different wattages of 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W are launched. Players can choose the appropriate wattage according to the hardware components in the installation list. The four wattages are only in the number of PCIe 8 Pin wires, and 12VHPWR The upper limit wattage of the power supply of the wire is different, so the most important thing is to predict the most suitable wattage when ordering.

TITAN GOLD power supply has passed the conversion rate certification of 80 PLUS and CYBENETICS at the same time, and has obtained the gold medal certification in the two efficiency tests, and provides the original ten-year warranty. Don’t worry about using it. At present, the TITAN GOLD series power supply is already in the market. The Taiwan sales channel is listed, and the prices are: 750W $3690, 850W $3990, 1000W $4590, 1200W $5590, interested players may wish to refer to it.