Moodle: update for IT security warning (risk: high)

An IT security warning update for a known vulnerability has been released for Moodle. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Moodle on May 2nd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Fedora Linux and Open Source Moodle are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 05/03/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0AB503DE3D (Status: 02.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for Moodle – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

Moodle Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow manipulation of files

Moodle is a software package for developing and delivering web-based courses. It is a global software development project that supports a constructivist approach to teaching and learning.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Moodle to manipulate files or perform SQL injection.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-30944 and CVE-2023-30943 traded.

Systems affected by the Moodle vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Open Source Moodle < 4.1.3 (cpe:/a:open_source:moodle)

Open Source Moodle < 4.0.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:moodle)

Open Source Moodle < 3.11.14 (cpe:/a:open_source:moodle)

Open Source Moodle < 3.9.21 (cpe:/a:open_source:moodle)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0AB503DE3D vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-0ab503de3d

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-60A90B6E6A vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-60a90b6e6a

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-49EB814CCC vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-49eb814ccc

Moodle Security Announcement MSA-23-0014 vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://moodle.org/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=446285

Moodle Security Announcement MSA-23-0015 vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://moodle.org/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=446286

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Moodle. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/02/2023 – Initial version

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Open Source and Fedora

