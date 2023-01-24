We’re always on the lookout for new life sims, but the truth is, the genre is so thriving that for a game to stand out, it has to give the community “something more” to discover and come to it. Today we bring you a suggestion that you can try yourself: Moonstone Island.

It’s a life-sim adventure game with light creature collection and turn-based combat. Interestingly, like Spirittea,Supersoft StudioThe folks at Hayao Miyazaki are also looking for inspiration in the work of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.Raw Fury A free demo was released and is now available on Steam, which can be accessed here.

With elements reminiscent of Pokémon, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley, Moonstone Island looks like a great place to get back to running a farm, meeting new friends, and having adventures with cute creatures. If you want to see what Moonstone Island is all about, check out the announcement trailer below.