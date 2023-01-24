Home Technology Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On Steam
Technology

Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On Steam

by admin
Moonstone Island Announces Open Beta Now Available On Steam

We’re always on the lookout for new life sims, but the truth is, the genre is so thriving that for a game to stand out, it has to give the community “something more” to discover and come to it. Today we bring you a suggestion that you can try yourself: Moonstone Island.

It’s a life-sim adventure game with light creature collection and turn-based combat. Interestingly, like Spirittea,Supersoft StudioThe folks at Hayao Miyazaki are also looking for inspiration in the work of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.Raw Fury A free demo was released and is now available on Steam, which can be accessed here.

With elements reminiscent of Pokémon, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley, Moonstone Island looks like a great place to get back to running a farm, meeting new friends, and having adventures with cute creatures. If you want to see what Moonstone Island is all about, check out the announcement trailer below.

See also  Liscia (Netcomm): "The Amazon tax? A crazy thing. It affects the little ones, not Amazon"

You may also like

The number 420 that got Elon Musk in...

Australia surprises the oldest “space visitor” on the...

The US government will sue Google for its...

The US government will sue Google for its...

Cyberpunk 2077 devs admit mistakes in game’s linear...

Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

Millions of Italians with e-mail blocked: what happens...

iPhone 14 screen green line disaster solved!Apple iOS...

What is corecore, the TikTok trend that you...

“Forspoken” GameSpot rated 5 points, the combat boring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy