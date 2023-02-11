As the creator of Moore’s Law, Intel is also the most staunch defender of Moore’s Law, and has repeatedly stated that semiconductor manufacturing processes will continue to improve.After mastering the 5th generation CPU process in the past 4 years, Intel has also started the research and development of the next two generations of CPU process, and the goal is approaching the 1nm process.

Intel’s 5th generation CPU processes are: Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A and Intel 18A. Among them, Intel 7 will be launched on the 12th-generation Core processor in 2021, and Intel 4 will be launched on the 14th-generation Core processor in the second half of this year, and EUV extreme ultraviolet lithography will be used for the first time.

Intel 3 is an upgraded version of Intel 4, and Intel 20A and later 18A are major upgrades, which are equivalent to the 2nm and 1.8nm process of competitors, and will be mass-produced in the first half and second half of 2024, and will regain the semiconductor process in 2025 leadership position.

What’s next? Intel’s current planning blueprint has not yet mentioned the new process, but the latest news claims that Intel has started the definition and development of the next two generations of process, but there is no clear information.

According to the chip process planning blueprint previously released by IMEC, the 2nm process is followed by the 14A, or 1.4nm process, which is expected to be launched in 2026, and the A10 process, which is 1nm, will be launched in 2028.

The next two generations of process that Intel will develop should also be 1.4nm and 1nm. The specific naming still has to wait for the official confirmation, after all, it is still early.

After 2nm, the equipment needs to be upgraded. The efficiency of the current EUV exposure machine will not be high at that time. ASML is expected to launch the next-generation EUV exposure machine EXE:5000 series with High NA technology in 2026, which will increase the NA index from the current 0.33. To 0.55, to further improve the lithography resolution.

However, the cost of the next-generation EUV exposure machine will also rise sharply. The current price is about 150 million U.S. dollars, and the next-generation price is expected to exceed 400 million U.S. dollars.

