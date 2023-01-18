Listen to the audio version of the article

If Google took advantage of the Davos World Economic Forum to strengthen its strategic imprinting in the field of AI, the great rival Microsoft has also used digital channels (the official blog dedicated to its cloud platform and a very explicit tweet signed by the CEO Satya Nadella) to talk about the product and announce the availability of the Azure OpenAI service. The target? Allowing a greater number of companies (small and large) and developers to access large artificial intelligence models – including GPT-3.5, Codex and Dall-E 2 – which the Redmond company bluntly defines “the most advanced in the world”.

In a nutshell, it is a further step forward by the Redmond company towards what appears to be the natural evolution of a journey that began just over two years ago by signing an exclusive agreement with OpenAi for the exploitation of GPT-3, and that is, access to ChatGpt, which should be “unlocked” in a short time.

From Bing to Office: this is where the super chatbot will find its application



It is not yet entirely clear how much and how Microsoft actually wants to invest in OpenAI (there would even be another 10 billion dollars on the plate after the one billion check written in 2019 in favor of the company founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel) but at least one thing is certain. Azure client companies are guaranteed the possibility of using a pool of technologies (including for ChatGpt) to significantly improve the development of applications in the cloud and provide “natural” answers that do not seem to come from a bot. If then, as some rumors state, Microsoft will actually proceed with the integration of the technologies underlying the super chatbot within the Bing search engine, with the idea of ​​challenging and surpassing Google in terms of its ability to return results to users a search in a more discursive and friendly way, it’s all to understand. Even in this case, however, there is a second level of development that the Redmond engineers are working on, and it is the use of the generative intelligences of OpenAI also within the Office tools. In fact, there would be a version of Word with automatic word completion functionality, a version of Outlook in which ChatGpt could suggest perfectly articulated and coherent responses to an email and news would also be under development for PowerPoint. And it is probably precisely on this front, that of personal productivity tools, that the great battle between the two Big Techs will be played out to dominate the stage of artificial intelligence in the coming years.