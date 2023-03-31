Netflix is ​​preparing for a change of course. In the future, the streaming service would like to deliver less, but higher quality content.

Netflix prides itself on having a huge range of different films and series. Much of it now comes from our own production. But only a few contents can really inspire. Most of it comes from the category “you can take a look, but you don’t have to”. From now on that should change. As a Bloomberg report shows, the streaming provider is revising the internal company structure in order to set new quality standards in the future.

So far there have been three different areas at Netflix that would act independently of each other. One for productions with budgets under $30 million, one for budgets between $30 million and $80 million, and one for all blockbusters that cost even more money. Of these three areas, only the latter should remain. The other two are merged.

There are also two notable departures from Netflix. Lisa Nishimura, who was in charge of small budgets, and Ian Bricke, vice president of the indie film department, have to step down. Both had worked for the company for more than ten years.

We can be curious to see when and how the restructuring will make itself felt. Striving for higher quality isn’t a bad idea at all. Which Netflix in-house productions have convinced you so far and which have disappointed you? Let us know in the comments.