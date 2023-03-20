Earlier this month, we reported that a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sequel could be on the way. After weeks of more and more evidence piling up, it seems likely that Valve is working on this new game.

Now, as PCGamesN spotted, Valve’s new logo references “CS2,” which only further fuels rumors of a new game. The trademark also cites related property related to Counter-Strike and CS:GO applications filed under U.S. Registration Numbers 5,857,740 and 5,857,738.

While CS:GO 2 seems more likely than ever, this could still be the Source 2 version of the game, and while it will feature major visual upgrades and updates to the original game, it won’t stray far from making Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is such a popular gameplay.

What would you like to see in CS:GO 2?