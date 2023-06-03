More efficient and productive remote work, here is the Onlyoffice DocSpace open source software, which is based on the concept of professional document collaboration rooms. That is, special spaces with predefined permissions and high security standards. I am expected two types of environments: collaboration rooms for real-time co-authoring and custom rooms with flexible settings for any business purpose.

More efficient and productive remote work

This allows you to create virtual spaces for any business purpose, invite people, collaborate in security and communicate quickly and easily, to achieve your goals. Thus allowing to compare and see what the colleague is doing in real time.

High safety standards

Onlyoffice DocSpace comes with collaborative editors and players, allowing you to work on any content. Including text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, fillable forms, e-books and PDF files. The storage and viewing of multimedia files is also available. All with the certainty of compliance with high security standards, to protect the files and data they contain.

Soon also in a self-hosted version

In fact, Onlyoffice DocSpace complies with the main data privacy standards, such as Gdpr and Hipaa. It also provides all the features needed to protect sensitive information. As the algorithm of cryptographersto AES-256, HTTPS protocol, JWT, activity tracking and audit reporting tools, 2FA, Single Sign-On. And more: trusted mail domains, session length, IP restriction, data backup and more. For now, Onlyoffice DocSpace is available in a secure public cloud provided by Amazon. However, you can connect third-party cloud storage solutions, such as DropBox, Nextcloud or OneDrive, to back up your data. The self-hosted version will also be available soon.

According to the developers, work and file sharing, process efficiency, data security, the ability to customize to the max are the elements that guided the creation of Onlyoffice DocSpace. The result was an advanced product, but, precisely by virtue of the fact that it is open source, it has been further perfected by users.