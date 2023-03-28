CyberArk has perfected Workforce Password Management, to manage passwords: more flexibility and control against risks and better corporate security.

Cloud-based, this solution allows organizations to securely capture, store and manage applications and other password-based secrets.

More flexibility and control

Unlike personal password managers, Workforce Password Management is designed for enterprise environments and provides the levels of privacy, availability and security that organizations demand. Including the support of modern passwordless authentication controls and corporate directories.

What the new features include

Username-based application access controls . Administrators can now prevent users from adding sensitive and privileged accounts such as *root*, *admin* and *dba* to the Workforce Password Management vault. In this way, they have more control over the types of credentials stored by users and reduce the risk of adding, accessing and sharing highly privileged accounts.

. Administrators can now prevent users from adding sensitive and privileged accounts such as *root*, *admin* and *dba* to the Workforce Password Management vault. In this way, they have more control over the types of credentials stored by users and reduce the risk of adding, accessing and sharing highly privileged accounts. Support for CAPTCHA-enabled web applications . The new improvements allow users to seamlessly access websites that require CAPTCHAs to login and fix any issues in the process.

. The new improvements allow users to seamlessly access websites that require CAPTCHAs to login and fix any issues in the process. Reporting advanced for user-added applications. Available reports provide detailed information on all applications additions. Thus enabling Workforce Password Management administrators to perform periodic audits and enforce defined IT security guidelines.

New level of protection

Workforce Password Management can be used in conjunction with CyberArk Secure Web Sessions to further enforce access to sensitive applications. The latest version of Secure Web Sessions features a new additional layer of security, Session Control. Allows the administrators to define notification and execution rules for specific text fields within corporate applications accessed with credentials stored in Workforce Password Management.

Improve enterprise security with more flexibility and control

For example, you can create a rule to block users from making fund transfers. Beyond a predefined threshold in an enterprise banking application and notify the IT security team of the attempt.

Stay ahead of cybercriminals

Gil Rapaport, General Manager di Access Management in CyberArk

Typically, traditional password managers lack the controls and features. Companies need it to protect user credentials, which are constantly targeted by attackers. Password management must be dynamic to keep pace with cybercriminal innovation. We continually invest in new features for Workforce Password Management. This is to offer greater usability, security and control to all resources of an organization, from developers, to business users, to IT administrators.

More flexibility and control

CyberArk applies intelligent privilege checks to all identities, human and machine. With continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With CyberArk Identity Security Platform, organizations can enable zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility. This ensures that each identity can securely access any resource, wherever it is located and from anywhere place.