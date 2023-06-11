More Games to Be Featured at Tuesday’s Xbox Game Showcase Expansion – Gamereactor

The Xbox Games Showcase just wrapped up, and we saw various trailers and announcements.If you feel that you don’t know enough about the game, you have the opportunity to start on Tuesday at 19:00 Xbox Game Showcase Extension when doing so.

Obviously don’t have time to go through all the games shown today, but we’ll learn more about Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion. But that’s not all. We’ll also see“Creative Partner”Of the games, they didn’t show off at night, which could mean more announcements (although possibly smaller titles and/or third parties).

There will be interviews, new footage of gameplay, and more.besides“Very special guests turn up, maybe even a celebrity”. .Maybe something to check?