Home » More Games to Be Featured at Tuesday’s Xbox Game Showcase Expansion – Gamereactor
Technology

More Games to Be Featured at Tuesday’s Xbox Game Showcase Expansion – Gamereactor

by admin
More Games to Be Featured at Tuesday’s Xbox Game Showcase Expansion – Gamereactor

The Xbox Games Showcase just wrapped up, and we saw various trailers and announcements.If you feel that you don’t know enough about the game, you have the opportunity to start on Tuesday at 19:00 Xbox Game Showcase Extension when doing so.

Obviously don’t have time to go through all the games shown today, but we’ll learn more about Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion. But that’s not all. We’ll also see“Creative Partner”Of the games, they didn’t show off at night, which could mean more announcements (although possibly smaller titles and/or third parties).

There will be interviews, new footage of gameplay, and more.besides“Very special guests turn up, maybe even a celebrity”. .Maybe something to check?

See also  AMD RX 7900 XT, NVIDIA RTX 4080 Gaming Performance vs. NVIDIA Relying on Light Tracing- - XFastest

You may also like

iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements...

NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Early Launch? It could...

[Gospel for computer fans]Nvidia GeForce Now service will...

GNU Emacs: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Clockwork Revolution mixes BioShock and Singularity

Where AI is already part of everyday life...

Discounter sells very special e-bikes cheaper

How to lock private browsing in iPhone Safari?Protect...

Google Photos also recognizes people from behind…

The most eye-catching all-match gray: New Balance’s popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy