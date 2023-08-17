More greentech jobs are needed: Fridays for Future calls for a solar specialist initiative for solar expansion – tech fever Greentech Live Solar jobs instead of school strikes? Or something like that… The fact is: we need energy for the climate protection organization Fridays for Future (FFF) calls on the federal government to do more to combat the shortage of skilled workers in the solar industry. So-called solar camps are planned in several cities, including by Monday to Friday (August 21 to 25) in Berlin, as the climate activists announced on Thursday.

Solar camps are intended to accelerate the sluggish solar expansion in Germany

“With the solar camps, we want to draw attention to the far too sluggish solar expansion in Germany,” says the organization. “The shortage of skilled workers must not be an excuse.” FFF Fridays for Future Mika Baumeister via Unsplash With the Paris climate protection agreement, Germany has committed itself to climate targets that can only be met if 100 percent of the electricity comes from renewable energies by 2035, said the co-organizer of the Berlin solar camp, Linus Dolder. “If there is a lack of specialists, it is the responsibility of the government to provide sufficient training.” In the solar camp, 15 participants of different ages and levels of experience are to learn how to install solar systems. In addition to theory courses, visits to construction sites are also planned. According to the information, the solar camps also aim to inspire people for the respective professions. Among other things, this website uses cookies to analyze and improve the website, to display personalized ads and to share articles on social networks. Under data protection you will find information and options for switching off these cookies. OK