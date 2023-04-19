More information on ROG Ally game console exposed, using AMD Ryzen Z1 APU processor

It seems that someone accidentally exposed the briefing page of the ROG Ally game console on Twitter early, although the source has been deleted, it has also been deleted. [email protected] Save it.

ROG Ally will use AMD Ryzen Z1 series custom APU processor, no surprise it should be the latest Zen 4 CPU + RDNA 3 GPU, and use Windows 11 operating system with its own independent version of Armory Crate SE, providing ROG Ally exclusive custom and management functions.

In addition, the screen adopts the high specification of Full HD 120Hz 500nits 7ms, but the response speed of 7ms really requires actual experience to detect whether there will be afterimages of pixel changes; while ROG Ally is only 608g ultra-light weight, but it is equipped with a dual-fan cooling system , is likely to be the best heat dissipation among handheld game consoles.

The remaining specifications include 16GB LPDDR5 system memory, Dolby Atmos sound certification, support for MicroSD UHS-II memory cards, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD with built-in M.2 2230, but I don’t know if there is room for DIY upgrades.

In short, ROG Ally will have more news to share with players in the near future, please wait for a while.

source: techpowerup.com