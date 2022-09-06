Apple has achieved a new record: in the United States the number of active iPhones is higher than that of Android smartphones. It seems like a minor detail but this means that the models of a single brand are more widespread and used than the 150 most popular Android smartphone lines – among which Samsung and Lenovo stand out. The figure first emerged from Counterpoint Research research dating back to the second quarter of 2022.

“Operating systems are like religions, never with significant changes. But in the last four years the flow has been steadily from android to ios“commented Counterpoint Research Director of Investigation, Jeff Fieldhack.” This is a major game changer that could replicate itself in other rich countries around the world.

The so-called “active installed base” is a very different figure than the quarterly estimates on “shipments”. In the first case we are talking about the smartphones used by users, while in the second we talk about an analysis of orders, therefore a sort of bet by sellers and distributors on potential sales. Counterpoint Research’s active basis was calculated considering all purchases over time, even those involving used and reconditioned items. Basically a photograph of the scenery.

“It’s not like we’re seeing a big year in which Apple increases its market share by 10% or 15%, but there is this. slow burning where they quietly earn more shares each year, “CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood told the Financial Times.

The evolution of the market

Importantly, in 2007, when the first iPhone debuted and the smartphone market (as we know it today) was in its infancy, the industry was dominated by Nokia, Motorola, Windows and BlackBerry. For the first Android terminals, as NPD Group recalls, we had to wait until 2008 and for the overtaking on iOS 2010.

Today, 15 years after the first model signed by Steve Jobs, the launch of the iPhone 14 is expected, probably with less emotional involvement; on the other hand, technological revolutions from year to year are increasingly rare. Yet Apple’s position seems firmer than ever.

“Tim Cook took what Jobs gave him and built an empire out of it,” Wood pointed out. “Because anyone who buys an iPhone, whether it’s second-hand, third-hand, or fourth-hand, will probably give Apple some money to buy apps, pay for iCloud, use Apple Music, or transact on Apple Pay. And that’s it. a model that no one else has actually been able to replicate“.

In fact, Apple has achieved a market capitalization of $ 2.5 trillion; diversification now embraces film, advertising, health, fitness and every sector that may have to do with the digital dimension. Services grind revenue with double-digit growth and profit margins of over 70% – twice the profitability of the hardware business. Payers for these services exceeded 860 million units in the last quarter, while the global active installed base of iPhones has exceeded one billion since 2020.

One would think that saturation has been reached in the mobile segment but this is not the case because, globally, Samsung and Apple have the same market share, about 28% (StatCounter). Xiaomi is at just over 12.8%. In Europe and in Italy the percentages are slightly different but the balance of power is similar. However, it is also true that in the premium segment (above $ 400) Apple boasts 57% against 19% of Samsung.

The margins for maneuver are clearer when analyzing the shares relating to the iOS and Android operating systems: in the world they are respectively 71.52% and 27.83%; in Europe 67% and 31%; in Italy 70% and 21%. In the United States, the roles are reversed because iOS dominates with 57% against 42% of Android.

Here, perhaps this is the most striking difference between the markets but if the flow of switcherthose who have left Android for iOS, should continue one-way (as happens overseas) in a few years could change everything even in the Old Continent.