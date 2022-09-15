Home Technology More new third-party games other than Nintendo’s own works will be on Nintendo Switch, including 3A-level works #Evil Castle (182475)
Technology

by admin
In addition to announcing the update of its own game works, during the “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” online live broadcast, Nintendo also announced with Square Enix, CAPCOM, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Koei Tecmo, Marvelous, Spike Chunsoft and other industry players that they will be on the next stage. The new work of Nintendo Switch.

Including Square Enix’s announcement of more promotional videos for “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion”, as well as the new “TheatRhythm Final Bar Line” in the “Final Fantasy Rhythm Theater” series, and Koei Tecmo’s announcement of “Ryza’s Alchemy Workshop” 3″ and “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~” Remaster version, Bandai Namco Entertainment also launched the legendary series of popular works “Symphony Legend Remastered”, while CAPCOM has included “Evil Spirit Castle 8: Village” in “Evil Spirit Ancient”. Fortress series works are available on the Nintendo Switch platform through cloud streaming.

• Astray Traveler 2:

• Atelier Ryza 3:

• “Fitness Boxing Beidou Shenquan ~You’ve Lost Weight~”:

• “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~” Remaster Edition:

• Ranch Story Welcome! beautiful life”:

• “Two Together”:

• 《Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion》：

• 《TheatRhythm Final Bar Line》：

• Harvest Stars:

• Symphony Legends Remastered:

• Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition:

• 《Ib》：

• 《Tunic》：

• Easy Come Easy Golf:

• The Evil Castle series is coming to the Switch platform as a cloud version:

• “Super Detective Case Book Wuyu Mystery Palace”:

