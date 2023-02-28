Home Technology More operations and sustainability, 2023 release of Had MES
More operations and sustainability, 2023 release of Had MES

The 2023 release of the Ave Manufacturing Execution System software allows to reduce costs and complexity of multi-site MES solutions, improving operations and sustainability. The new update will help standardize best practices faster and at scale, thereby improving operational efficiency and sustainability. The new 2023 Ave Manufacturing Execution System drives greater supply chain resilience and agility with unified visibility, reporting and KPIs across Operations across multiple industrial sites.

More uptime and sustainability

Traditionally, MES solutions have been used locally in factories, requiring robust infrastructure and individual IT systems leading to significant cost increases. The upgrade will support multi-site solutions with a single MES centrally installed in an enterprise data center.

Improved security

Automated manufacturing processes and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices are connected with a small footprint of computing resources. These collect edge data from each plant and send it to the central MES. The new version includes the management of worker shifts and includes security enhancements to support multi-site MES data center deployments across time zones, languages ​​and cultures.

Driving the digital transformation

Keith Chambers, Vice President Operations Management Software di Aveva
In a context of continuous disruptions, disruptions and rising costs, our customers are under pressure to facilitate operational processes and collaboration between company and plant. So as to improve the efficiency of their production networks. The new version of Had Manufacturing Execution System 2023 enables the company to drive digital transformation simultaneously and consistently across multiple connected plants. The upgrade will ensure will promote agile supply chain management. In the post-pandemic era, the success of manufacturers will indeed be defined by theirs capacity to be agile and resilient in the face of change.

