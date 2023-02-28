The 2023 release of the Ave Manufacturing Execution System software allows to reduce costs and complexity of multi-site MES solutions, improving operations and sustainability. The new update will help standardize best practices faster and at scale, thereby improving operational efficiency and sustainability. The new 2023 Ave Manufacturing Execution System drives greater supply chain resilience and agility with unified visibility, reporting and KPIs across Operations across multiple industrial sites.

More uptime and sustainability

Traditionally, MES solutions have been used locally in factories, requiring robust infrastructure and individual IT systems leading to significant cost increases. The upgrade will support multi-site solutions with a single MES centrally installed in an enterprise data center.

Improved security

Automated manufacturing processes and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices are connected with a small footprint of computing resources. These collect edge data from each plant and send it to the central MES. The new version includes the management of worker shifts and includes security enhancements to support multi-site MES data center deployments across time zones, languages ​​and cultures.

Driving the digital transformation