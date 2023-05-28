More power in a smaller footprint: APC Smart-UPS Ultra

Schneider Electric introduces APC Smart-UPS Ultra, the industry’s first 3 kW, 1U single-phase UPS designed to deliver more power in a smaller footprint. It enables IT professionals and vendors to address many of the challenges of deploying data center infrastructure in distributed edge computing environments “at the edge”. With APC Smart-UPS Ultra, Schneider Electric porta Its smallest and most innovative single-phase UPS on the market offering installation flexibility anywhere and total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. All without compromising the power protection needs of your business.

More power and less bulk

The global market ofedge computing is experiencing massive growth. There proliferation of digital technologies and intelligent applications is generating the need for localized and close computing, network and storage resources. This enables critical business processes and experiences that rely on network connectivity to the cloud. However, setting up, deploying and maintaining the IT infrastructure supporting geographically distributed multiple sites poses unique challenges. To meet the digital demands of the future, local, regional and cloud data centers must be designed to be sustainable, resilient, efficient and adaptable.

Lithium technology

Schneider Electric continues to innovate and respond to customer needs with the introduction of the APC Smart-UPS Ultra. The first of its kind, the APC Smart-UPS Ultra is redefining the single-phase UPS, making it more light and powerful with next generation semiconductor technology. It also uses lithium-ion technology to power IT distributed computing and edge computing sites to ensure that our digital life is always on.

APC Smart-UPS Ultra, more power in a smaller footprint

In the context of distributed IT and edge computing, there are often significant physical space limitations. With a focus on maximizing square footage and operational efficiency to optimize information systems and improve profits. The compact design of the APC Smart-UPS Ultra allows you to dispense more energy, taking up less space. While providing the installation flexibility and energy density you need, both today and in the future. The compact design of the UPS is up to 50% smaller and lighter than comparable UPS solutions currently available on the market.

The advantages of the lithium battery

Effective power management is critical to any IT environment. However, regular and effective maintenance of power protection solutions such as UPSs, especially on multiple distributed sites, can require costly OpEx investments. Especially if you don’t adopt cutting-edge technologies like Smart UPS Ultra. The lithium battery in the APC Smart-UPS Ultra lasts up to 3 times longer than a traditional UPS powered by lead-acid batteries (VRLA). It also will not need to be replaced under normal operating conditions. This helps eliminate costly battery replacement, labor and service costs over the life of the UPS. The APC Smart-UPS Ultra saves up to 15% TCO over 10 years and has a 5-year warranty.

Visibility everywhere and always, and more power and less bulk

Being under staffed or understaffed on site makes management, maintenance and service activities very onerous. Especially if the assets are very distributed and geographically dispersed. APC Smart-UPS Ultra is EcoStruxure Ready, which enables cloud-based monitoring, provides data-driven recommendations to optimize performance, and enables anywhere visibility into multiple UPS devices. Connectivity is available via Ethernet port or built-in network port. While the APC Smart-UPS EcoStruxure Ready web portal provides automated and customizable UPS health alerts. This makes preventive maintenance easier in order to reduce downtime and lower mean time to repair.