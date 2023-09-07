More reach through viral short videos

Short videos, also known as shorts or reels, are undoubtedly one of the most exciting developments in social media marketing. This article shows how short videos are changing the way we tell stories, share information and consume entertainment.

In a nutshell: the power of short videos

Short videos are exactly what they sound like – short, compact videos, often lasting just a few seconds to a minute at most. This form of visual communication has exploded in recent years and has become a staple on social media. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have skyrocketed the popularity of short videos.

The advantages of short videos

There are five good reasons to use short videos for your own marketing

Publishing Versatility: A Reel can be published on various platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. This allows for a wide reach and presence on various social media. In contrast, the concentrated format of the carousel post cannot be shared on platforms like TikTok or YouTube. The advantage is that one format is possible on all platforms, which significantly increases the reach. Higher barrier to competition: Creating short videos often requires stepping in front of the camera, which is a higher barrier for many people. This results in less competition compared to photo or text posts. Less competition means content is more likely to stand out and increase the chance of visibility. Platform support: Short videos are heavily promoted, especially by platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. These platforms recognize the value of short videos and prioritize them in their algorithms. While Instagram’s reach may have declined somewhat, YouTube and TikTok continue to offer an excellent way to reach a wide audience. Reach new target groups: With short videos you can reach new users who don’t know you yet. In contrast, other formats are usually displayed to existing followers. This means that short videos are an effective way to grab the attention of potentially new audiences and expand your reach. Quick and easy creation: Another advantage of short videos is that they are quick and easy to create. They can easily be generated from already existing longer videos, for example from a YouTube channel. This saves time and resources when creating content.

Short videos as part of the customer journey

Besides the obvious advantages, short videos also play a crucial role in the first step of the customer journey. Short videos are extremely effective in discovering new products, services and offers. When it comes to making customers aware of your business, short videos are the very beginning of the process.

The brevity and attractiveness of short videos allows companies to engage and engage potential customers in a matter of seconds. With appealing short videos you can present your product portfolio, highlight the advantages of your services and lead potential customers to your website or shop. That first impression can be crucial and pave the way for deeper engagement and conversion.

The disadvantages of short videos

Besides the obvious advantages, there are also some disadvantages of short videos:

Limited Content: The brevity of short videos can make it difficult to convey complex information or stories. Longer formats are often more suitable for more in-depth content. Fewer monetization opportunities: Short videos typically offer fewer monetization opportunities compared to longer video formats. This can be challenging for content creators. Short Attention Span: While short videos can quickly grab attention, viewers’ attention spans can also be limited. It can be difficult to get a message across effectively when you only have a few seconds. Conclusion

Short videos are undoubtedly one of the most exciting developments in the digital media space. They offer a fast, fun and effective way to convey information and reach people. Companies, content creators and individual users can benefit from this new form of visual communication. In a world that seems to be moving ever faster, short videos are undoubtedly here to stay, despite some potential downsides. However, with the right approaches when creating them, short videos can be an extremely effective form of communication and make the beginning of the customer journey effective.