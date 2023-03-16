Check Point Launches Quantum SD-WAN Blade Software That Combines More Security With Optimized Network Connectivity To The Internet To Protect Against Gen 5 IT Attacks. In traditional network architecture, all network traffic is rerouted through the data center before reaching its intended destination in the cloud. However, this creates a bottleneck that can slow down performance.

To improve performance and reduce costs, companies are connecting branch offices directly to the cloud using software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology. However, most SD-WAN technologies on the market are not built with security in mind. Connect branch office SD-WANs directly to the Internet causes traditional data center-based security to be bypassed, exposing them to cyberattacks.

According to Miercom’s latest report, Check Point Quantum gateways are able to block 99.7% of new malware and phishing attacks, preventing zero-day and ransomware attacks. Implemented between different locations, they represent a cost-effective solution that guarantees the highest level of security, while optimizing connectivity for users and for over 10,000 applications.

Eyal Manor, VP Product Management di Check Point Software Technologies

In recent years, many organizations have had to manage an acceleration of their digital transformation process. Services and applications have been migrated to the cloud, moving from traditional data center connectivity to direct connectivity between corporate headquarters and the Internet. During this transition, many branches have sacrificed robust security to drive speed and agility, increasing the risk of cyberattacks and inconsistent security policies. With Check Point’s Quantum SD-WAN, even branch offices can achieve maximum security, without compromising connectivity, thanks to a consolidated and cost-effective solution.

Check Point’s Quantum SD-WAN features include:

branch security without compromise: branch offices no longer have to choose between fast connectivity and security. By blocking 99.7% of new malware, Quantum SD-WAN prevents all threats, including both well-known and lesser-known ones.

Seamless connection: Strong security doesn't hinder digital transformation. To overcome unstable connections, the solution optimizes routing for more than 10,000 applications and users, while monitoring connectivity for latency, jitter and packet loss.

: Strong security doesn’t hinder digital transformation. To overcome unstable connections, the solution optimizes routing for more than 10,000 applications and users, while monitoring connectivity for latency, jitter and packet loss. A complete SASE solution: With this latest addition to the package, Check Point provides security and seamless connectivity between users and branch offices.

