More security with AI and ML from F5 for both apps and APIs

F5 introduces new security features that thanks to AI and ML guarantee protection and control in the management of apps and APIs in on-premises, cloud and edge environments. Specifically, enhanced machine learning capabilities ensure F5’s cloud security offering advanced API endpoint discovery, anomaly detection, telemetry, and behavioral analytics.

Time saving

F5 customers can now strengthen their security posture with an ever-improving analytics engine and unified policy enforcement. These features enable secure app-to-app communications through validated and monitored APIs. This reduces thus the time that security teams spend fixing false positives and accelerating the time-to-deployment of new services.

Prefer hybrid solutions

The improvements introduced, as well as the new managed services offerings for enterprises and service providers, strengthen and innovate the F5 Distributed Cloud Services. Launched in 2022, they have been refined by the latest multi-cloud networking solutions. In fact, modern organizations continue to prefer hybrid solutions. According to F5’s State of Application Strategy (SOAS) 2023 report, 85% of respondents have deployed applications and APIs in distributed environments that they embrace multiple public clouds, plus on-premises and edge locations. Over 20% of respondents are deploying apps and APIs across six different environments. At the same time, security teams struggle to provide consistent protection and visibility for today’s rapidly expanding attack surface.

More security with AI and ML

Kara Sprague, EVP and Chief Product Officer at F5

Applications and APIs are the building blocks of the digital experiences we work through today. Or we bank, shop, access health care, travel and play. And these experiences are only as secure as the most vulnerable app or API. Thanks to the greater effectiveness obtained through sophisticated techniques of profiling With deployment options ranging from SaaS, packaged software, hardware appliances, and managed services, F5’s app and API security solutions are unmatched. Today’s announcement builds on our mission to radically simplify app and API security. Thus enabling customers to accelerate digital innovation with the confidence of comprehensive protection. Regardless of how their apps are built or where they reside.

An optimized API security

F5’s offerings align with enterprises’ need to deploy security capabilities in the public cloud and as-a-service. Unlike API security providers, F5 offers automated API discovery, policy enforcement, and anomaly detection as part of a unified WAAP service. This simplifies operations and application through a single console for both app and API protection. Since static signature-based checks are not sufficient to protect API endpoints due to their dynamic nature, F5 Distributed Cloud API Security uses enhanced machine learning for automated API discovery, threat detection, and schema enforcement.

More security with AI and M, prevent anomalous use of tokens

By observing the normal behavior patterns of all endpoints, F5’s advanced analytics engine helps users detect anomalies and refine API patterns to improve overall security posture. Additionally, F5 supports token identification to detect anomalous behavior in accessing JWT tokens and prevent unauthorized use.

AI key element in security

In addition to the AI-powered enhancements introduced in Distributed Cloud API Security, F5 adds AI-powered web application firewall (WAF) capabilities. These include the ability to detect and mitigate malicious users through a per-user threat score based on behavioral analytics that determine intent. This allows security operations to choose between alerting or mitigating an attack that would otherwise go undetected by static signatures.

More security with AI and ML from F5 for both apps and APIs

With F5, all traffic is monitored and proactive defenses are applied based on attacker behavior, which can be correlated across multiple Distributed Cloud WAAP deployments. AI also supports automatic suppression of false positives. This makes it easier to block malicious traffic without accidentally stopping legitimate users. It also streamlines operations by reducing the time it takes to enable app-specific protections.

Offer managed services

As enterprises struggle to implement consistent security across increasingly distributed infrastructures and find resources with the necessary security expertise, F5 is expanding its managed services offerings. This happens via:

Distributed Cloud WAAP Managed Services. Enables F5 customers to benefit from the experience and expertise of the F5 SOC in WAF management, bot defense and DDoS protection. Through a shared console, customers have the ability to pass easily from a self-service model to a managed service model. And this depends on the needs of their applications and their approach to security.

A different approach

Distributed Cloud Managed Service Portal. Enables F5 service provider partners to build and customize their own managed service offerings based on F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP security capabilities. This approach allows partners to manage Distributed Cloud WAAP on behalf of their customers without sacrificing visibility. With the result of obtaining value-added services, while extending the overall reach of the solution.

Analyze threat data