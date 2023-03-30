The alarm of Elon Musk and a group of other experts on the “dangers of ChatGPT” accused of being a danger to humanity that it would not be ready, they argue, for such a revolution is as misleading as it is conceptually wrong. It starts from the unexpressed assumption that ChatGPT is an “interlocutor” and not a tool, that it “behaves” without rules and that it must be subjected to “ethical rules”. This is yet another iteration of the misconception that has been around since the days of early computers, that we persist, against all evidence, in attributing some form of “subjectivity” to a software just because it works, apparently, in an intelligent way.

ChatGPT is not an “individual”, it does not “escape” from anyone’s control and it is very clear what it is able to do: it broadens the base of the ignorant who have access to information that they are unable to understand and use. Furthermore, it is not society that has to adapt to technology but the opposite. Therefore, if a device works badly, it must be fixed, instead of forcing the user to adapt to the defect. In the end, ethics cannot be the tool to regulate the use of a technology because in a democratic world the State does not impose a system of values, and individual morality remains, in fact, a private fact. Hence the unacceptability that a single subject (a fortiori a company) can claim to dictate rules that are valid for everyone.

Nonetheless, the allure of the illusion of having entered the Baron Frankenstein Social Club—that of the creators of creatures who rebel against their master—is too strong to resist. If we add to this the blessed condition of the futurist —not living long enough to be proved wrong— and, why not, also a little understandable search for visibility in the media, it is not surprising that the target of criticism is “intelligent” software instead of he uses it.

More than an intrinsic danger, in fact, software such as ChatGPT are once again bringing to light a fairly widespread trait of human behavior in our times that had already manifested itself at the dawn of the diffusion of consumer electronics: the disinterest in self-improvement and the unscrupulous veneration of appearances in whose name it is enough seem capable of knowing (doing) something and not really being it.

I was, I think, fourteen when I bought a software for my ZX Spectrum that managed the graphic representation of mathematical functions. Initially I used it to verify the correctness of the calculations, but then the temptation to use it directly to do my homework prevailed. At the first check, obviously tackled without the help of the program, the not exactly satisfactory mark put me in front of the harsh reality: the availability of an instrument does not replace the need to study. In other words, it is fine to use a program that performs complex functions, but it is essential to maintain awareness of what you are doing.

It is obvious that scientific research and technological applications cannot do without computing power and programs. It is unthinkable that in the name of distrust of machines we continue to deal with pen and paper (which, too, are machines). This does not justify, however, unplugging your brain and taking at face value everything that is produced by a software.

The transition from the use of search engines to that of generative AI and the invariance of the questions are the empirical evidence of the correctness of this reasoning.

Who was there when Altavista promised wonders, witnessed its replacement by Google and witnessed the proliferation of specialized search engines, will remember the perplexities triggered by access to unverified content, news disseminated by non-professionals of the information, to the deliberate alteration of results with SEO techniques. The risk of disinformation and the fact that it was necessary to evaluate the reliability and usefulness of the results provided by a search engine before organizing them to formulate conclusions were therefore already clear at the time.

Today technologies such as those of ChatGPT pose similar and therefore not new problems. make it the phase of research, selection and organization of the information material is superfluous, they directly produce the final result, i.e. the structured elaboration of a reasoning around a given theme. For now, however, they are essentially concerned with reworking and not assessing the reliability of the sources and results. So, sometimes they give the impression of giving “random” answers, but that’s not the point.

Many people, those who possess a “native” knowledge of their sector, will undoubtedly work better thanks to technologies such as ChatGPT which, even now, manage to put some order between the information to which they have access and which, probably , they will be taught to do it better and better.

Many more will lose their jobs. They are no longer blacksmiths, coachmen and grooms reduced to poverty by the steam engine and then by the internal combustion engine, but graphic designers, illustrators, content producers. Even the “intellectuals” discover that they are not too different from the “proletarians” and that they too can be victims of modernity. It’s called progress and it’s a bloodthirsty god who wants human and social sacrifices to dispense his favors.

Then there’s one vast audience of ignorant and functional illiterates who both in private and at work use (and suffer the results of) these tools in total unawareness.

If, as the “futurologists” say, this is where the “concerns” about the “social consequences” of ChatGPT come from, then out of any egalitarian hypocrisy, we should stop complaining about generative AI, simplistically invoking its (temporary) suspension of its use to give the company time to metabolize it. We should, however, ask ourselves very “disturbingly” if it is not the case of prevent altogether access to such technology to those who do not know how to use it.

Knowledge and its applications are not for everyone and should only be accessible to those who have developed the knowledge to handle them in (reasonable) safety. So, like the math program from high school, tools like ChatGPT should only be available to those who need them. But if you narrow your user base, you might ask, “who pays” for product development? ChatGPT is not a finished product. “It works” and to reach a maturity that stabilizes it, time and training are still needed – that is, economic and financial investments.

The question is more than legitimate. Probably, if ChatGPT had been destined to remain an object for insiders or did not provide a reasonable expectation of income, it would have developed much more slowly or after a while it would have been shelved, as happened for NFT and metaverse, already “downloaded”. the first from Meta and the second from Disney after the first phase of futuristic drunkenness.

These considerations once again highlight the negative consequences of the Big Tech industrial model based on the indiscriminate marketing of immature products at all costs to generate profits and profits as soon as possible, unloading on society not only economic but — and above all — social and cultural consequences and effects.

Someone stop the software houses by Andrea Monti

03 January 2023



Therefore, if an alarm should be raised, it shouldn’t concern the use of ChatGPT by time wasters, by improvised “professionals” who boast of knowledge they don’t have, or by those who save money on the use of “creatives”. Rather, theand concerns should be about who makes immature technologies available to market, who, not recognizing the value of knowledge, exploit it unscrupulously and, above all, who lives by practicing the capitalism of appearances.

Perhaps, Pythagoras was not entirely wrong when he decided to keep the knowledge of mathematics for himself and for his disciples and, perhaps, to reduce the consequences of the distorted use of generative AI it would be necessary to increase the diffusion, among people, of culture and critical thinking, instead of continuing to work to transform them into the equivalent of the inhabitants of the world of the Matrix.