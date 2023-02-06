Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Bva-Doxa data, contained in the Italian Giving Report of «Vita», show an unprecedented generosity on the part of Italians: between 2021 and 2022, the share of donors to associations increased from 35% to 55%, while informal donations went from 36% to 50%. Net of donations to Ukraine, the increase is due to the more advanced digital component of donors now considered in the sample and in any case to the greater use of the online channel. Furthermore, the report notes the Covid effect: based on the 2021 tax returns, Italians donated 1.1 billion more than the previous year.

A more digital and educated audience

According to the “Italian Solidarity 2022” survey by Bva Doxa, last year 38% of Italians made a donation to an association, an increase compared to 2021, when the same share stopped at 21 percent. When the interviewees were then asked to better remember the type of donation (specifying the types) the quota jumped from 35% to 55%. What is this general leap in donations attributable to? First of all, to a change in data collection that brings donor evolution into better focus. Alongside the 1,000 personal interviews (in any case representative of the Italian population) 1,011 online interviews were added to a more educated, younger audience located in large cities and with a greater habit of using digital technology. A different sample – therefore not directly comparable – but more representative of the evolution of recent years when many donors – due to the Covid emergency – have discovered or accentuated – the use of online channels for their donations.

Disintermediation effect

The Bva-Doxa survey – anticipated by «Vita» in digital distribution on 8 February 2023 – reveals that 20% of Italians have made a donation to Ukraine and this has contributed to the leap in fundraising. But only partially: only a third chose a non-profit organization while two thirds donated through collections and informal collections. In general, informal donations (collections, offers at mass, almsgiving, donations for schools, collections for kennels and catteries, etc.) have jumped from 33% in 2020 to 36% in 2021 up to 50% in 2022. This is therefore confirmed a growing trend in recent years: when there are emergencies, Italians prefer to donate more directly (civil protection, hospitals, etc.) or to beneficiaries (collections for Ukraine). «The way I learned about donors in Italy – explains Valeria Reda, senior research manager of Bva Doxa – when there are emergencies, Italians disintermediate. Then they go back to the causes and organizations they are used to donating to.” A disintermediation that is a challenge for third sector entities, especially if one considers the long-term decline in donations since the 2007-2008 economic crisis, as noted last autumn by the Italian Donation Institute.

The average donation is decreasing

Again according to the advances of Italiani Solidali, the average donation drops in 2022: 69 euros for those who have donated to a non-profit organization, 22 euros for those who have only made informal donations. Considering only the Italians who spontaneously declare having made a donation to a non-profit organization, the average donation stands at 84 euros. While attention to health care understandably decreases and that of refugees and humanitarian rights increases, the growth of destinations for the environment, for animals, for school and education should be noted.

Individual donations at 6.78 billion

In the Vita analysis – signed by Sara De Carli – the value of individual donations from Italians in 2020 is estimated at 6.787 billion: a leap forward of 19% compared to the 5.683

of the year before. The donations included in the tax return also grew (by 11%): 2,065,968 donations were declared, 200,000 more in just one year. Still

very few, however, if we consider that in 2021 there were 31.6 million taxpayers who filed a tax return. The line dedicated to the is interesting

tax benefit provided for by law 27/2020 (the Mef aggregates data not for the purpose of the donation but by law on which the tax benefit is based): a deduction of the

30% of what is donated for the containment and management of the Covid-19 emergency to the State, the Regions, local authorities, hospitals, non-profits. There are 200,489 donations

recorded, for over 61 million euros of deductions, which correspond to at least 203 million euros donated.