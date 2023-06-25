More than just Germany: 49-euro ticket is to be expanded

The 49-euro ticket is easy to understand: it allows you to travel nationwide in local and regional transport for a price of 49 euros per month. However, Transport Minister Volker Wissing is aiming for changes. In the future, the Deutschlandticket could also be valid in a popular holiday country.

Picturesque coasts, impressive cities and perhaps the best cuisine in the world: France is always worth a visit. 1.6 million Germans spent their holidays in the neighboring country in 2022 (source: DRV). If the wish of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing is implemented, the Number of German vacationers in France again clearly go upstairs.

Federal Minister of Transport: Deutschlandticket should be valid in France

The FDP politician is campaigning for one Extension of the 49-euro ticket strong. In the future, the cheap saver ticket will no longer only be valid in Germany and some border regions, but also in France. Conversely, the French counterpart to the Germany ticket should also apply to us. According to Wissing, the French are currently planning a national ticket, similar to the German model.

“I would have a great deal of sympathy that we should have our mutually recognize national tickets“, Wissing told the Funke media group and the French newspaper “Ouest-France” (via Handelsblatt).

It will probably be a while before you can tour France with your Germany ticket. According to the transport minister, this is a “complex undertaking that will take time.” At some point, other European countries besides Germany and France could also join in, Wissing speculates.

Already available today are 60,000 free train tickets to be given away to young people as part of the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. This allows trips to France.

Go abroad with the 49-euro ticket

Owners of the 49-euro ticket can already use it to travel abroad. In addition to France, travel destinations in the Netherlands, Poland and Austria are also possible. An interactive map on the web clearly lists all travel destinations.

