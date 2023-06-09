Home » Mortal Kombat 1 debuts gameplay in new trailer – Sina Hong Kong
Mortal Kombat 1 debuts gameplay in new trailer

by admin
Mortal Kombat 1 debuts gameplay in new trailer
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

We know what we have to expect.2023 Summer Game Fest will be when we get our first look at gameplay for the next installment in Mortal Kombat Saga–and we did. In a long trailer, we see several classic characters, such as Scorpion, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, and Subzero, interact with each other, fight and use death in the story sequence. If you’re worried that there won’t be as much flesh and bones as there used to be – you don’t need to worry at all.

Then Ed Boon, the father of Mortal Kombat, took the stage. He started by announcing that Jean Claude Van Damme would voice Johnny Cage, and Boon went on to talk about why they chose to reboot the universe and what that means. Former sworn enemies like Scorpion and Subzero are now brothers.

The biggest new feature this time around is kameos, which means you choose two characters for each battle. These can then be combined into a variety of unique combinations. Boon let us know that we can expect more news in the summer – the release of Mortal Kombat 1 is not far away. September 9 is the date, and the format is PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch (possibly via streaming). Watch the trailer below.

