“Mortal Kombat 1” series restart new work officially released, enter the new Mortal Kombat universe “Mortal Kombat 1” reshaped by Vulcan Liu Kang

Warner Bros. Games today (5/18) officially released the new work of the old fighting game “Mortal Kombat (Mortal Kombat)” series produced by its NetherRealm studio “Mortal Kombat 1 (Mortal Kombat 1)”, scheduled for September 19 Launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) platforms, and announced the first 3D CG story trailer.

“Mortal Kombat 1” will return to the original story of the series, with “Mortal Kombat 11” as the background of the new Mortal Kombat universe reshaped by Fire God Liu Kang according to his own wishes. Let players enter the immersive story campaign mode, experience a brand-new storyline and those familiar but never-before-seen “Mortal Kombat” characters, and can also choose Kameo fighters as their combat partners .

Vulcan Liu Kang

The pre-order bonus is the playable character “Shang Tsung”.

Shang Tsung

Game Information

Game Name: Mortal Kombat 1

Original name of the game: Mortal Kombat 1

Game Type: Battle Fighting

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Nintendo Switch

PC（Steam / Epic Games Store）

Release date: September 19, 2023

Suggested selling price: undecided

Supported languages: undecided

Number of players: undecided

Game Rating: Undecided

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Official website: https://www.mortalkombat.com/

