“Mortal Kombat 1” series restart new work officially released, enter the new Mortal Kombat universe “Mortal Kombat 1” reshaped by Vulcan Liu Kang

The pre-order bonus is the playable character “Shang Tsung”.
Game Information
Game Name: Mortal Kombat 1
Original name of the game: Mortal Kombat 1
Game Type: Battle Fighting
Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Nintendo Switch
PC（Steam / Epic Games Store）
Release date: September 19, 2023
Suggested selling price: undecided
Supported languages: undecided
Number of players: undecided
Game Rating: Undecided
Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Publisher: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Official website: https://www.mortalkombat.com/
MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm Studios. Unreal® Engine, copyright 1998-2023 Epic Games, Inc. Unreal, Unreal Technology and the Powered by Unreal Technology logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. Uses Oodle Data Compression Copyright and Bink Video (C) 1997-2023 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. NETHERREALM STUDIOS LOGO, MORTAL KOMBAT, THE DRAGON LOGO, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.