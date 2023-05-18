Home » “Mortal Kombat 1” series restart new work officially released, enter the new Mortal Kombat universe “Mortal Kombat 1” reshaped by Vulcan Liu Kang
"Mortal Kombat 1" series restart new work officially released, enter the new Mortal Kombat universe "Mortal Kombat 1" reshaped by Vulcan Liu Kang

by admin
“Mortal Kombat 1” series restart new work officially released, enter the new Mortal Kombat universe “Mortal Kombat 1” reshaped by Vulcan Liu Kang
Warner Bros. Games today (5/18) officially released the new work of the old fighting game “Mortal Kombat (Mortal Kombat)” series produced by its NetherRealm studio “Mortal Kombat 1 (Mortal Kombat 1)”, scheduled for September 19 Launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) platforms, and announced the first 3D CG story trailer.

“Mortal Kombat 1” will return to the original story of the series, with “Mortal Kombat 11” as the background of the new Mortal Kombat universe reshaped by Fire God Liu Kang according to his own wishes. Let players enter the immersive story campaign mode, experience a brand-new storyline and those familiar but never-before-seen “Mortal Kombat” characters, and can also choose Kameo fighters as their combat partners .

  • image

    Vulcan Liu Kang

The pre-order bonus is the playable character “Shang Tsung”.

  • image

    Shang Tsung

Game Information

  • Game Name: Mortal Kombat 1

  • Original name of the game: Mortal Kombat 1

  • Game Type: Battle Fighting

  • Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Nintendo Switch
    　　　　　PC（Steam / Epic Games Store）

  • Release date: September 19, 2023

  • Suggested selling price: undecided

  • Supported languages: undecided

  • Number of players: undecided

  • Game Rating: Undecided

  • Developer: NetherRealm Studios

  • Publisher: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

  • Official website: https://www.mortalkombat.com/

MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm Studios. Unreal® Engine, copyright 1998-2023 Epic Games, Inc. Unreal, Unreal Technology and the Powered by Unreal Technology logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. Uses Oodle Data Compression Copyright and Bink Video (C) 1997-2023 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. NETHERREALM STUDIOS LOGO, MORTAL KOMBAT, THE DRAGON LOGO, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

