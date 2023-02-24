Home Technology Mortal Kombat 12 announced, with no fanfare at all – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

Mortal Kombat 12 announced, with no fanfare at all – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
Mortal Kombat 12 announced, with no fanfare at all – Sina Hong Kong
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

For nearly two years now, there has been a steady stream of rumors and speculation about Netherrealm Studios’ next game. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019, and so far the developers have alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. That means it should be Injustice 3 this time around, but there have also been vague rumors about something Marvel-related.

Netherrealm Studios has been keeping the project pretty secretive so far, and teased their fans for a long time. A few hours ago, we finally got an answer in the most unobtrusive way possible. In the latest quarterly report spotted by Warner Bros., it was very briefly revealed that Mortal Kombat 12 will arrive in 2023 (likely referring to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024).

With the cat coming out of the bag in the saddest fashion possible, we’re assuming a more official announcement will be made soon.

https://twitter.com/Aluminum54/status/1628878013478719490

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  The circular economy from below: here is the Manifesto of small green businesses

You may also like

Apple will push new measures to prevent users...

The horror visual novel “Lachesis or Atropos” by...

Baldur’s Gate III Confirmed Release Date And PlayStation...

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is on sale with...

It is rumored that Qualcomm will announce the...

Webb telescope photographed 6 galaxies to subvert the...

Century Acquisition｜Microsoft and Nvidia reach a 10-year cooperation...

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Review

The richest place on the border! Players of...

Gran Turismo 7 on PS VR2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy