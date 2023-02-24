news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

For nearly two years now, there has been a steady stream of rumors and speculation about Netherrealm Studios’ next game. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in 2019, and so far the developers have alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. That means it should be Injustice 3 this time around, but there have also been vague rumors about something Marvel-related.

Netherrealm Studios has been keeping the project pretty secretive so far, and teased their fans for a long time. A few hours ago, we finally got an answer in the most unobtrusive way possible. In the latest quarterly report spotted by Warner Bros., it was very briefly revealed that Mortal Kombat 12 will arrive in 2023 (likely referring to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024).

With the cat coming out of the bag in the saddest fashion possible, we’re assuming a more official announcement will be made soon.

https://twitter.com/Aluminum54/status/1628878013478719490

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here