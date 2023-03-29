“Cyber ​​warfare hasn’t lived up to what Russia promised,” said Thales, head of the cyber defense department. DDoS attacks on Poland, Latvia and Sweden are currently being observed.

In connection with its war against Ukraine, Russia is increasingly starting, according to analysts Cyberangriffe against allies of Kiev. Immediately after the start of the war a good year ago, the attacks on the Internet were primarily directed against Ukraine, the French armaments company Thales said on Wednesday. Since this had had little success, the Cyberangriffe now increasingly on European allies of Ukraine.

“Die cyber warfare didn’t keep what Russia promised,” said the head of the Cyberabwehr-Department of Thales, Ivan Fontarensky, to the Internet Attacks on Ukraine. In the meantime, supporters of Kiev are increasingly being targeted, above all Poland, Latvia and Sweden. This often involves DDoS attacks, in which servers are flooded with requests in order to temporarily paralyze them. The attacks According to Thales, unofficial “hacktivist” groups that show solidarity with the goals of the Kremlin are increasingly being driven instead of by Russian state agencies.

The US Internet giant Microsoft had Russian in a risk analysis earlier this month Cyberangriffe reported to at least 17 European countries during the first six weeks of this year. The attacks were largely aimed at government institutions with the aim of espionagesaid the group.

(APA/DPA)