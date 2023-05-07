Most of the beauty software! 11 Apps in the Google Play Store hidden money-stealing Trojan horses and the number of victims reached 620,000 | International | CTWANT

The information security company Kaspersky recently found 11 software on the Google Play store hidden Trojan horse virus “Fleckpe”. Pay when you feel like it. At present, among these problematic software, beauty software is the most popular, and the overall number of downloads has reached as many as 620,000.

According to the report of “The Hacker News“, after the Trojan horse virus “Fleckpe” is activated in the victim’s mobile phone, it will judge according to the phone number and mobile network code of the mobile phone, and generate an invisible web browsing interface in the background of the mobile phone , and then make a profit by substituting paid subscriptions for victims with the obtained permissions.

What is frightening is that in order to evade the detection of security tools and anti-virus software, the Trojan horse virus “Fleckpe” mainly puts these malicious functions on the server side, and cannot find any problems in the software on the local side.

The report also mentioned that this wave of attacks mainly targeted people in Poland, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, and people in Southeast Asian countries were the main victims. From 2022 to the present, the total downloads of these 11 softwares have reached as many as 620,000.

Kaspersky has submitted the list of problematic software to Google, and the relevant software has also been removed from the Google Play store. Kaspersky also appealed to the public to check their mobile phones quickly. If there is any similar software installed, it should be removed immediately to avoid losses.

Problem App list:

1. Beauty Camera Plus (beauty camera, photo editing)

2. Beauty Photo Camera (beauty camera, photo editing)

3. Beauty Slimming Photo Editor (photo editing)

4. Fingertip Graffiti

5. GIF Camera Editor (make GIF)

6. HD 4K Wallpaper

7. Impressionism Pro Camera (photo editing)

8. Microclip Video Editor (video editing)

9. Night Mode Camera Pro (night shooting camera)

10. Photo Camera Editor (photo editing)

11. Photo Effect Editor (photo editing)