Most popular electric car in Germany: Tesla beats Volkswagen

Dhe electric car has arrived. But in order to achieve the goals of the federal government, the pace would have to increase significantly. 14.3 percent of all new cars had a pure battery drive in the first quarter of 2023, slightly less than in the previous year. But because the market is recovering overall, the absolute numbers are pointing upwards. In April 2023, a good third more electric cars were newly registered than in the fourth month of the previous year. The hybrid solution plug-in, in which an electric and a combustion engine work together, but the car can also be driven purely electrically, is in decline. Nevertheless, even without the state subsidy that ended at the end of the year, there were almost 50,000 units, compared to 124,476 battery cars.

There is still a reduced subsidy of up to 4500 euros for new purchases. Cars that cost more than 65,000 euros will go away empty-handed as before. In 2024, the funding amounts will be reduced again. Only cars that are priced in up to 45,000 euros net will then receive a subsidy of 3,000 euros.

The manufacturer, which the German automobile managers did not initially trust, is losing market share, but continues to dominate with 23,075 units. VW lags behind with 18,811. Mercedes-Benz (9620) and Audi (9512) follow at a great distance. BMW (6157) had to settle for fifth place behind Hyundai (7178). If you throw all VW brands into one pot, i.e. Audi, Seat, Škoda and Porsche, the group is far ahead of Tesla with 37,299 units. Anyway.





So far, there is not much to see in 2023 of the Chinese offensive that is often feared and already proclaimed by some. The Flensburg Federal Motor Transport Authority has already increased the number of brands listed in the new registration list to 57. New are now Aiways, BYD, GWM, Lynk & Co, MG Roewe and Nio. Only MG Roewe, Lynk and of course the Swedish-Chinese Polestar, which has been selling for a long time, achieve relevant figures and more than 1000 registrations. Aiways did not record a single one in April, so far there are 23. Things are not looking much better for the other Chinese brands: BYD 111, GWM 277, Nio 161.

The daily news quiz Did you read the text carefully? Then put your knowledge to the test in the new FAZ.NET News Quiz and compare yourself with other readers. To the news quiz



When looking at the individual models, the Smart Fortwo, which is being phased out, comes as a small surprise with sixth place. He is the electric small car number one, not the Fiat 500. Only these two, the VW ID 3, the Telsa Model 3 and the Mini and the Peugeot 208 in 20th place are not SUVs. This design is even more dominant among electric cars than it already is. Electric sedans are struggling. The highly praised BMW i4 is the most popular with 1607 units, ahead of the half SUV Polestar 2 (1579) and the Mercedes-Benz EQE (1452), which Flensburg subsumes under the E-Class.

It is to be expected that the proportion of electric cars will continue to increase over the course of the year, if only because new models are constantly being introduced. Opel finally brings the all-electric Astra, even in a station wagon variant, Smart its small SUV. The ID Buzz has already convinced almost 1000 customers, but there is still more to come. Other exciting innovations such as the Renault R5 or Opel Manta will follow in 2024.