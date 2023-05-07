[Mother’s Day Offer]Free Shipping!! ZWILLING Fantasy Cherry Blossom Pink Kitchenware

I believe you must have seen this set in various places.ZWILLING pink knife set of NOW S seriesright?

This pink and tender appearance is deeply attracted just by looking at it. This is simply the representative of the beauty of the knife world! Moreover, the blade has been processed by the subzero patented FRIODUR ice forging process, which has both hardness and sharpness, is sharp and durable, and is anti-rust and anti-corrosion. It is also equipped with a Chinese kitchen knife, machete, Santoku knife, fruit knife, scissors and sharpening stick, and even the knife holder is matching pink!

However, it is too difficult to buy it… It was sold like crazy as soon as it was put on the shelves, and it was sold out of stock at one time… But! Now Star Club also has it! !

ZWILLING NOW S Series 7-Piece Knife Set

Original price $500

Star CLUB recommended price $199.99 + free shipping