Motive Studios Announces Development of New “Iron Man” Game with Unreal Engine 5

Motive, the famed game developer responsible for the successful remake of “Dead Space”, has taken on an exciting new project in the form of a “Iron Man” game. Based on the immensely popular Marvel character, this announcement has sent shockwaves of anticipation through the gaming community.

Patrick Klaus, General Manager of Motive, recently shared some details about the development progress of the game. With the completion of “Dead Space”, the studio’s attention has now shifted towards the “Iron Man” project. Although still in the early stages of pre-production, the team is already hard at work ensuring that this game lives up to the soaring expectations of fans worldwide.

To ensure that player feedback is taken into account during the development process, Motive has established a community review board. This board will provide an avenue for fans to share their thoughts and opinions, giving the developers valuable insights into what players desire from the “Iron Man” game.

In a bid to deliver the highest quality gaming experience, Motive has chosen to utilize the Unreal Engine 5 engine for this project. This cutting-edge technology will undoubtedly elevate the graphical fidelity and overall immersion of the game. Players can look forward to a visually stunning and high-definition adventure as they step into the shoes of the iconic Tony Stark.

Excitingly, Motive has assembled an impressive team of industry veterans to bring this game to life. Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”, and has contributed to numerous acclaimed projects at BioWare, will be part of the development team. The game will also feature the expertise of Ian Frazier, the talented developer behind the popular game. Additionally, Maëlenn Lumineau, the producer of the later “Assassin’s Creed” series, has also joined the ranks of senior developers working on this highly anticipated project.

While specifics about the game’s content are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. It’s clear that the team at Motive is taking great care in crafting an unforgettable and immersive gaming experience for players to explore the world of Iron Man.

As fans eagerly await the release of this new “Iron Man” game, they can stay up to date with the latest development progress by visiting the official website. With the combined talents of Motive and the roster of seasoned developers onboard, this game is poised to be a thrilling addition to the superhero gaming genre.

Share this: Facebook

X

