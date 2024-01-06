Moto G Play 2024 dares with a new design and a modern camera

French leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, shared the first official rendered images and some specifications of the Moto G Play 2024, set to go on sale in the new year with a completely new design. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with thin bezels on three sides and a thick chin at the bottom, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate for a more fluid and responsive user experience. The device will sport a single camera with a modern 50-megapixel sensor and 4K video recording. It will be powered by a low-end Qualcomm processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a micro SD card. The Moto G Play (2024) will run on Android 13 and support fast charging. Additionally, the phone will have flat bezels, a fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This new device offers a fresh look and features that are sure to appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

Share this: Facebook

X

