Home » Moto G Play 2024 dares with a new design and a modern camera
Technology

Moto G Play 2024 dares with a new design and a modern camera

by admin
Moto G Play 2024 dares with a new design and a modern camera

French leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, shared the first official rendered images and some specifications of the Moto G Play 2024, set to go on sale in the new year with a completely new design. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with thin bezels on three sides and a thick chin at the bottom, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate for a more fluid and responsive user experience. The device will sport a single camera with a modern 50-megapixel sensor and 4K video recording. It will be powered by a low-end Qualcomm processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a micro SD card. The Moto G Play (2024) will run on Android 13 and support fast charging. Additionally, the phone will have flat bezels, a fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This new device offers a fresh look and features that are sure to appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

See also  Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings - that's what the new generation can do

You may also like

Greentech.LIVE Conference 25.-27.04.2024 (Spring Edition)

Jonas Analysis: What to expect in 2024 –...

The New York Times is suing Open AI...

New Chinese cell phone will fight to be...

Buying domains: What should you pay attention to...

Meloni, journalists and the climate of unjustified absence

Another Florida man claims his likeness was used...

What about the sharing economy?

New CHINESE phone is as powerful as a...

Drug abuse, children with an employee, a stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy