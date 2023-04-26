Moto RAZR 2023 promotional video exposed, high-level hints that it will be equipped with a 3.5-inch external screen

The release of Moto RAZR 2023 is getting closer and closer. The manufacturer has recently started to promote it on Weibo. After uploading a promotional poster a few days ago, Chen Jin, general manager of the mobile phone business department of the parent company Lenovo in China, also shared on his personal Weibo. The promotional video of RAZR 2023 also hinted at the size of the secondary screen of the new machine.

Lenovo executive Weibo publicity From the video uploaded by Chen Jin on Weibo, the outline of RAZR 2023 can be seen, but the design of the fuselage has not been exposed. It is certain that there are two lenses on the outside, and there is an LED flash next to it, which is similar to the RAZR. 2022 is the same. One of the key points of the new phone is estimated to be the large-size secondary screen. Chen Jin said on Weibo that the 3.5-inch screen is a watershed between feature phones and smart phones. Will be 3.5 inches.

Has a 3.5-inch external screen

As for the other specifications of the RAZR 2023, it is rumored that the folding screen is 6.7 inches, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a built-in 2,850mAh battery.

Source: gsmarena