Home » Motorized wheelbarrow from Hornbach: enormous workload savings
Technology

Motorized wheelbarrow from Hornbach: enormous workload savings

by admin
Motorized wheelbarrow from Hornbach: enormous workload savings

WIt’s probably some sort of rule of thumb: if you’ve fretted with inadequate equipment long enough, you’ll buy something good – only to be upset that you’ve waited too long. This is what happened with the wheelbarrow, which served the do-it-yourselfer and his garden faithfully until it collapsed. Such a delicate means of transport is not suitable for heavy chunks anyway, muddy ground and steep slopes make working with it a displeasure.

Also, as age begins to sap the homeowner’s strength, the decision was made that something motorized was needed, even if the CO2 emissions ended up being higher than those of the panting worker. The few copies with electric drive are unaffordable and are not subsidized by the state.

So the object of desire is a small self-propelled dump truck with a four-stroke engine, such as those sold under the name Minidumper. The term motorized wheelbarrow, which is also used, does not quite describe it, as you no longer have to push it.

Driving treacherous for beginners

Such a device can be equipped with rubber tracks. Like a tank, it overcomes the worst traps in the field, as long as there is enough ground clearance, but you can overtake the models we know on all fours. Faster and a good deal cheaper are those equipped with four deep-treaded wheels, all of which are powered and should therefore guarantee progress in the field.

You may also like

Nobody expected this cell phone

Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones...

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 becomes more fashionable and...

Only 10 euros: PTZ surveillance camera for E27...

Apple TV 4K Adds Screen Splitting Feature! Watch...

Reolink E1 V2 smart home camera newly upgraded...

Find N2 Flip and QEEBO on stage at...

Mi Pad 6 series focuses on productivity upgrades...

IIDEA presents the 2022 report on gaming in...

Top 10 tablet sales in Q1 in 2023,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy