Motorola and AC Monza take the field together with Telefono Rosa against violence against women • Techzilla

Motorola, Official Sponsor AC Monza, launched a communication campaign to combat violence against women, one of the most serious problems of our society. The brand has given up its space on the players’ shirts to Telefono Rosa, the association which has been assisting women victims of violence since 1988, to make their voices and stories heard.

The campaign was born from the alarming data that calls to the public anti-violence and stalking service 1522 increased by 15% in the first 9 months of 2023, and that one in four women is under 29 years old. This demonstrates the need to intervene with concrete actions to prevent and combat the causes of violence, through education, awareness and support of sector operators.

“Companies have a responsibility to help support the social causes of the country in which they operate, using their values ​​and assets,” he declared Carlo Barlocco, CEO of Motorola, who added “This is why we have decided to support the activities of Telefono Rosa, which has fought with determination against violence against women for decades.”

Motorola chose to target the campaign at men, using one of the most visible means of communication for the male target, football shirts. The front of the AC Monza shirtsin fact, does not show the brand logo, but the messages of women who have suffered violence and who relied on Telefono Rosa. In this way, we want to raise awareness among men of the consequences of violence and invite awareness.

On the occasion of the Monza-Turin match on 11 November, AC Monza players will wear a special t-shirt, with the message “He was the man of my dreams, today he is my nightmare”. Other messages collected by Telefono Rosa are: “If it’s love, why does it hurt so much?”, “He tells me that I’m his, but I’m not an object”, “I tried to run away, but he always found me”, “I stayed with him, only out of fear of losing my son”, “What hurt me most was the shame”, “You’re just crazy, no one will believe you”, “He was kind to everyone, but at home he was a monster”, “For him I was worth nothing and in the end in the end I believed it”, “I thought they were friends, why did they do this to me?”, “Nothing binds me to him anymore, only fear”. Furthermore, there is a white bow on the shirts, a symbol of men’s commitment against violence against women.

The sweaters they will then be auctioned on LiveOnlus until November 25th and the proceeds will be donated to Telefono Rosa to support its important work for women.

“We wanted to give a voice to all those women who are victims of violence, using the most relevant means of communication at our disposal, the shirts of a football team, with the aim of raising awareness among men and making them understand the seriousness of the phenomenon” he declared Giorgia Bulgarella, Marketing Manager of Motorola Italia. “It is always thought that only we women have to deal with this problem, but instead it is necessary to also involve men, because they are the main responsible and the main allies in the fight against violence”.

Rosa Maria Gabriella Carnieri Moscatelli, President of Telephone Rosa

“It is always thought that only we women have to deal with violence. Unfortunately, the

Gender violence is a cultural and social phenomenon that affects everyone. For

we are happy to address this to men, to raise their awareness and hope that

be at our side in the fight. There is no better way to do this than to

use the game of football. We are truly grateful to participate in a project like this

important. Through the t-shirts, the players will make the voices of many women who unfortunately suffer in silence heard on the pitch. We have always believed that sport

is an essential tool for conveying fundamental messages.” Adriano Galliani, CEO AC Monza, commented: “We are

proud to have an Official Sponsor like Motorola at our side with whom

we share social values ​​and a great sense of responsibility. This initiative is unique

of its kind, it has a great impact because the racing shirt has always been so

most visible tool in the world of football. We hope to raise public awareness

towards this serious social problem and at the same time to provide concrete help

to the Telefono Rosa association in its activity to protect women”.

