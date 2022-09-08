Listen to the audio version of the article

They are called edge 30 ultra, edge 30 fusion and edge 30 neo. Motorola drops the trio in a complicated moment for the smartphone market but despite everything, for this reason it shows that it wants to believe in Europe and in Italy. Lenovo’s mobile division has chosen Superstudio in Milan for this international launch that certifies the ambitions of the brand born in the United States and which now intends to return to play a role here as well. “It is an important event – commented Carlo Barlocco director of Motorola Europe – because Europe and Milan were chosen specifically for the presentation of the new Edge family and because Italy is growing very well – he underlines – especially in B2b also thanks to the strong presence in the company of Lenovo computers. ”The most interesting model appears to be the fusion, the intermediate one (679 euros) while the Neo for the younger ones is the forerunner of the long-term collaboration with Pantone. «Color has been a weak point so far – observes the Italian manager – because it is not very Western in style. With this agreement we fill this gap and also thanks to the important marketing and communication investments we have made, we hope to bring the Motorola brand back among the choices of our public ».

How is Motorola edge 30 ultra?

It is the most expensive (999 euros) and also the most complex from a commercial point of view. The premium range is the one that sees the excessive power of Apple and the advance of “folding”. Convincing the market to make alternative choices is not easy. Motorola’s “ultra” strategy seems to focus on camera and design. The device features a 200 Mp sensor designed to capture more light by combining 16 pixels into a single 2.56μm Ultra Pixel and therefore promises to be super bright. . Sixty Mp for the front camera for super-selfie and to report a 50Mp wide-angle lens. In portrait mode you can adapt the focal lens by choosing between wide angle (35mm), standard (50mm) or close (85mm). Also noteworthy is the leap into the fast charging standard. The promise is to recharge in just 7 minutes thanks to the 125W TurboPower technology. After playing for a few minutes, the positional audio of Dolby Atmos and the performance with Xbox cloud gaming should also be reported.

How is 30 fusion?

Although the name is not crazy, it is perhaps the most interesting smartphone of the three. But you only understand it after handling it, because the aluminum body and the design offer a pleasant feeling to the touch that only a few mobile phones can give. Beautiful also the diagonal of the screen the sensor of the main camera which is 50 Mp high resolution with optical stabilizer (OIS). Good 68W TurboPower recharge that promises full charge in just 10 minutes.

Finally here is the 30 Neo.

Slim and elegant. This Motorola also stands out for its design and colors that are really beautiful. Starting with the Pantone color of the year 2022, Very Peri, a sort of slightly stately purple. Green is also nice. But whether you choose Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx or Ice Palace, each device features a slim Pantone chip insert on the back with the ability to customize the phone by integrating color into the user interface. As for the technical specifications to be reported also in this case the 68W10 TurboPower, wireless charging and two cameras of which the highest resolution one has 64MP with optical stabilization (OIS). Finally, on the front, this device has a 32MP camera with Quad Pixel technology for high quality selfies, which have become the only real feature for the very young. The price? 429 euros.