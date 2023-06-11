Motorola has presented and launched many exciting smartphones in recent months. With the latest folding cell phone, the company belonging to Lenovo has hit a nerve. The new folding cell phone was sold out in China. In Germany, too, demand seems to be high.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sold out immediately

With the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola has introduced a new folding cell phone that is particularly impressive with its huge external display and thin design. The mobile phone has also been technically updated and significantly upgraded compared to its predecessor.

Motorola fans seem to like it so much that the cell phone in China was sold out on the first day. Over 10,000 Razr 40 Ultra the Chinese company was able to sell on the first day (source: Weibo).

In Germany, the interest should also be very high, because at least All colors are out of stock on Motorola’s official website (look at Motorola). There you can only be notified if you are interested in the cell phone.

You can still order online from German retailers like MediaMarkt, but you have to wait a week for delivery (check out MediaMarkt). It is currently no longer available from Amazon (see Amazon).

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra introduced

Strong competition for Samsung

After a few years, Motorola has finally managed to generate a lot of interest in a folding cell phone. The Chinese company has already brought some models onto the market, but they have never really convinced. With the Razr 40 Ultra, there is finally a folding phone that can keep up with Samsung. At least with the current generation. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung would also like to add a larger external display. This makes the market much more interesting again.