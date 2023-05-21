Motorola has recently caused quite a stir with a number of smartphones. With the Razr 40 Ultra, the Chinese company, which now belongs to Lenovo, will soon be launching a folding cell phone that clearly outperforms Samsung in terms of design. The competition has to make a compromise.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with special display

This year, Motorola will not only be presenting a clamshell cell phone, but also an additional model, the Razr 40 Ultra, which is characterized by a special cover display. Professional leaker Evan Blass has high-definition pictures from the coming Razr 40 Ultra released revealing the unique design:

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a huge cover display.

(Image source: @evleaks

Motorola installs a on the outside riesiges Cover-Display and doesn’t let the dual camera stop him. Samsung, on the other hand, should go a different way and omit the dual camera, as leaked pictures should show:

So when it comes to design, Motorola is really going the ultra route and makes something possible that the competition has not yet achieved. At least not with large main cameras that are embedded in the display. Smaller punch hole cameras have been around for years.

Manufacturers such as Vivo or Oppo have completely omitted the area around the camera on their folding cell phones, as we show you in the following video:

Who made the best folding phone?

After years of loneliness at the top, Samsung is now feeling significant competition from Chinese smartphone manufacturers, who are now also building clamshell phones. Some of these offer much more equipment for the money, but are not available in Europe. Motorola, on the other hand, is still active in Europe and could pose a threat to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if the remaining parameters fit. But we won’t find out until the new folding cell phones from Motorola and Samsung are presented.

See also A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100 dollars: this is how he arrived at 25 thousand GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.