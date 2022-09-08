Home Technology Motorola Edge 30, three new smartphones and a partnership with Pantone
Motorola Edge 30, three new smartphones and a partnership with Pantone

by admin
Motorola Edge 30, three new smartphones and a partnership with Pantone

They become five, the smartphones of the Motorola Edge family: later the previous 30 (which we had tried here) e 30 Prothe company, which has been part of the Lenovo group for 7 years, has presented three more in Milan.

They are called Neo, Fusion and Ultra, listed in order of technical characteristics and price: the first, “intended for a younger clientele”, costs 429,90 euro; the second, which is the one that gave us the most pleasant sensations to the touch, starts from 679,90 euro; for the third (photo at the top of the page)the one that definitely aims higher, you have to spend at least 999,90 euro. They all have an Android operating system, with the light (and unobtrusive) Moto customization typical of the company’s smartphones.

The 3 colors of the Motorola Edge 30 Neo

We tried Android 13 – five things we liked

by Emanuele Capone

One phone, 3 colors: the collaboration with Pantone

The new Motorola Edge 30 Neo has 8 GB of RAM, Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 6.28 “Oled screen with refresh up to 120 Hz: with him an interesting partnership between the company and Pantone debuts, which here is realized in the 3 colors in which it is available, which are purple, black and ice (respectively, Very Peri, Black Onyx and Ice Palace). According to what Carlo Barlocco, Motorola’s executive director, explained to us, “it marks the beginning of a long-lasting collaboration, the effects of which will also be seen on other phones in the future”.

Il Motorola Edge 30 Fusion it can have 8 or 12 GB of RAM, has a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor and a 6.55 “Oled FHD + display with support for HDR10 + and refresh rate up to 144 Hz. Finally, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra it can be equipped with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 6.67 ”OLED FHD + screen, also FHD +, with HDR10 + and refresh up to 144 Hz.

L’Edge 30 Neo, which seemed very light to us, has two rear cameras: the sensor of the main one is 64 MP with optical stabilization, while the second is a 13 MP ultra-wide angle. The Edge 30 Fusion instead has a 50 MP main camera with optical stabilizer, 13 MP wide-angle camera and integrated macro camera. In the end, the Edge 30 Ultra has the main 200 MP cameraa 50 MP wide-angle and the Macro Vision function for close-up shots.

The display of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The rear of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The rear of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The rear of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

How much radiation do smartphones emit? The ranking of the best and worst

by Dario D’Elia

The power supply is in the box

All 3 phones support charging wireless and especially the fast charging (the first two at 68W, the Ultra version up to 125W) and all three have the charger in the package, which is a feature that is becoming increasingly rare and it seems fair to point out: according to what Motorola stated, the most expensive of the three can “get energy throughout the day with a recharge of only 7 minutes”.

Smartphones are already available for purchase, even online: the new Edge 30 Ultre can also be found on Amazondiscounted by 100 euros for the commercial debut period.

