Motorola Edge 40 in the test: chic, handy and fast

Compared to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro (test report), the Edge 40 is not only cheaper, but also significantly flatter. A depth of just 7.6 millimeters and a comparatively light weight of 171 grams make the chic and high-quality model surprisingly handy overall. Surprising, because the device is not exactly small with its 6.55-inch display. But in combination with the almost soft, somewhat rubbery plastic surface on the back, the smartphone simply feels good in the hand. The transitions from the back to the metal frame are hardly noticeable, the same applies to the glass on the front to the metal frame. The slightly raised camera unit on the back, which was fitted minimally and gently, is also chic. However, the two large lenses of the camera protrude clearly from the case, so that the smartphone wobbles quite a bit when you want to use it lying on the table. Great workmanship including IP68 certification for protection against water and dust and the pleasant handiness make the Motorola Edge 40 almost a filigree smartphone.

Display



As already mentioned, the 6.55-inch display uses OLED technology and offers a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. This results in a pleasant image sharpness of 402 pixels per inch (ppi) and, thanks to great contrasts, excellent black levels and, if desired, pleasantly lively colors, it looks great overall. Moving content appears absolutely fluid thanks to a refresh rate of up to 144 Hertz in combination with the strong remaining hardware of the smartphone. The brightness is only slightly below that of the Pro model, 875 cd/m² ensure proper readability even in summer when the sun shines directly on the panel. It’s a bit of a shame that Motorola doesn’t install a fully-fledged always-on display, but only briefly displays relevant information when the screen is touched or when the smartphone is moved. This is also the case with the Pro model.

Camera



At first glance, the cameras of the Motorola Edge 40 are reminiscent of those of the Pro model, even if a telephoto lens is missing. In fact, the main camera, which also has 50 megapixels, offers a real highlight: With an optical image stabilizer (OIS), it shoots surprisingly good photos even in low light thanks to an extremely bright aperture of f/1.4. Overall, daytime shots look nice and sharp, but green tones are overemphasized. There is no image noise and the image dynamics are quite good. The fact that image noise is weak even in night shots is astonishing. The interaction of OIS and extreme aperture has a positive effect here.

The wide-angle cannot quite keep up here, but it is clearly at a disadvantage in terms of image sharpness. But it is definitely enough for occasional shots in everyday life. It’s a pity that a telephoto lens is missing, because the digital zoom of the Edge 40 is no longer convincing at the latest with magnifications of more than a factor of two. We really liked the front camera with its 32 megapixels. It not only allows conventional selfies, but also groufies with a little more wide angle. Videos actually look quite decent, but the Edge 40 only manages 4K/30 or FHD/60 – and that despite the quite powerful chipset. This is not entirely understandable. For the price range up to 600 euros, the smartphone cuts a fine figure overall when it comes to the camera – especially the main lens.

Furnishing



In contrast to the Pro model, the Edge 40 does not have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm, but a Dimensity 8020 from Mediatek. Overall, it is not as powerful as the competitor’s top chipset, but it is not aimed at high-end smartphones either. The “normal” Edge 40 is also slightly behind when it comes to memory, instead of 12 there is 8 GB of RAM and the internal, non-expandable memory of the same size of 256 GB uses UFS 3.1 instead of the faster 4.0 version. This is only noticeable to a limited extent in benchmarks. The mid-range smartphone achieves 1270 instead of 3600 points in 3Dmark Wildlife Extreme, while PCmark Work 3.0 even achieves 15,300 instead of 15,000 points. Even those who pay close attention will only see slight differences in everyday life. Overall, the Edge 40 does not react as quickly as the powerful Pro model, but apart from such a direct comparison, the Edge 40 does quite well. Nobody will complain about a lack of performance here, gamers should be satisfied even with most games. However, a real difference is most likely to be seen here, at least in extremely demanding games.

Motorola also makes cutbacks with the rest, but the same applies here: if you’re not exactly looking for a high score (in a figurative sense), you should be able to get by with the given hardware in everyday life without any problems. The Edge 40 offers Wifi-6 instead of -7, Bluetooth 5.2 instead of 5.3 and USB-C-2.0 instead of -3.2. The latter is likely to be what users are most likely to find annoying. We were also annoyed by the fingerprint sensor placed quite far below with not exactly error-free recognition. The stereo speakers, on the other hand, convinced us with their full sound and Dolby Atmos.

When it comes to the software, Motorola relies on its well-known recipe for success with the current, largely “untinkered” Android – here in version 13. Motorola continues to offer its great Moto Actions for the largely vanilla operating system, which can be set in the associated app. The activation of the flashlight function by a double chopping movement is still unrivaled for us. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the update promise from Motorola, where the manufacturer only offers two full Android versions and three years of security updates. Competitors like Google and Samsung do it much better.

battery pack



With 4400 to 4600 mAh, the battery of the Motorola Edge 40 is not much smaller than in the Pro model and wireless charging via the Qi standard with 15 watts is also included again. It takes a little longer with the cable because of 68 instead of 125 watts, after just under 40 minutes the device is full again. Overall, the runtime of the Edge 40 with a fully charged battery is roughly on the same level as the Pro model – meaning: The almost 12 hours in the PCmark battery test indicate a runtime that easily corresponds to one day, but more likely to two. This is a decent value for a strong and thin smartphone.

Preis



The RRP of the Motorola Edge 40 is just under 600 euros. There are no different memory versions, but the three colors black, blue and green.

Conclusion

