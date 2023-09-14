Motorola Edge 40 Neo: the new mid-range smartphone with 50 megapixel camera

Listen to the audio version of the article

The objective of Motorola, the mobile division of the Lenovo group, is clear: to offer cutting-edge smartphones at a reasonable price, in the middle of a jungle that sees even less renowned brands raising the price for devices that are all in all mid-range. Motorola’s starting point is different: to give satisfying experiences to as many consumers as possible, without emptying their wallets. Motorola edge 40 neo, on sale for 399.90 euros, embodies precisely this spirit. Presented today, the smartphone boasts an ultra-slim design, curved edges and IP68 water and dust certification. One point of distinction with mid-range devices is the camera, at least on paper: a 50-megapixel main sensor with instant focus technology, and the promise of an increase in low-light performance 16 times more than current generations.

A sustainable phone

But it’s not just the technology: Motorola edge 40 neo is the first device in the Motorola edge range produced, in the EMEA area, through the Lenovo Co2 Offset services, with which carbon emissions are offset through reduction in the cycle of average life, supporting sustainability projects at a global level. Additionally, the device comes in 100% plastic-free packaging, with soy ink and 60% recycled materials, such as gray cardboard, kraft paper and tracing paper. Thanks to the collaboration with agood company, motorola edge 40 neo is also supplied with a 100% plant-based cover, combined with the Pantone color with which the phone is distinguished in its Caneel Bay, Soothing Sea and Black Beauty variants. When it comes time to change your phone cover, agood company’s circular system, agood Loop, allows you to recycle it easily. The company will reuse the old case into something new, ensuring it doesn’t go to waste.

The technical specifications

Returning to the camera aspect: the optimized Automatic Night Vision makes edge 40 neo a device designed for evening photography, capable of capturing sharp and vivid photos. The 50MP camera uses 40% larger pixels than the previous generation, letting in more light, improving image quality and creating vibrant photos both day and night. Shots are stable and sharp thanks to OIS, and there is also a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Macro Vision and a 32MP selfie camera with quad pixel technology. Motorola edge 40 neo is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging 68W TurboPower, capable of going from 0% to 50% in 15 minutes. The 6.55″ curved pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz6 allows you to carry out all activities and experiences optimally. The design is complemented by a 10-bit DCI-P3 color display, delivering over a billion more vibrant colors that match cinema standards. Furthermore, thanks to the display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, all contents appear clear and sharp, even outdoors. There is no lack of support for 5G networks thanks to the integration of the standard in the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor. Motorola edge 40 neo is powered by stock Android 13, without frills and heavy customizations, thus leaving the user experience always fast and immediate.

I Moto g84 5G e g54 5G

Furthering its mission to offer premium technology at an affordable price, Motorola also unveiled the moto g84 5G with a vegan leather finish. Here there is a 6.5″ pOLED display, a 50 megapixel main camera, which is joined by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide one and a 16 megapixel selfie cam with fast focus. moto g84 5G is the first of the moto ga family to feature the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. Finally, Motorola also presents moto g54 5G, capable of taking users to a higher level of entertainment thanks to ultra-fast 5G connectivity and a 6.5” FHD+ 120Hz display supported by stereo speakers. Here too the main cam is 50 megapixel with quad pixel technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. Moto g84 5G will be available in Italy starting today, at the price of 299.90 euros in the Pantone Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue and Midnight Blue colors. Moto g54 5G will be available in Italy starting today, at the price of 229.90 euros in the colors Midnight Blue, Glacier Blue, Mint Green and Indigo Blue.