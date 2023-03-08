Motorola demonstrated the RIZR concept phone with a scrolling screen at the previously held MWC 2023, but did not announce any new phones. However, the long-rumored flagship Moto X40 is said to be ready and will be announced shortly.

Moto X40 twin brother

The well-known whistleblower @evleaks just shared on Twitter what is believed to be a product promotional photo of Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the twin brother of Moto X40. The latter has been launched and listed in the Chinese market at the end of December last year. As usual, Motorola will The flagship phone was renamed, and then arranged to be released in overseas markets.

In terms of specifications, Motorola Edge 40 Pro is basically the same as its brother listed in China, for example, it is equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8/12GB RAM, and a minimum of 128GB to a maximum of 512GB of storage space.

Even the camera specifications of the Edge 40 Pro are the same as the X40. For example, it has a 60MP front selfie lens, and the back camera consists of a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. Both have the same battery capacity of 4,600mAh and support 120W wired fast charging. Although Motorola has not yet announced the release date of the new machine, from the situation @evleaks broke the news, the Edge 40 Pro may appear in the short term.

Source: XDA