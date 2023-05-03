Motorola Edge 40 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks – technology sloth

Motorola is back with a new flagship smartphone, the Edge 40 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is currently the fastest horse in the stable. Well, there are some steps backwards compared to the sensational comeback with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, but there are also numerous improvements. If only it were the same with software updates…

Positive:

– Battery + charging

– Performance

– Display

– Main camera (photos)

– Improvements to the 30 Ultra

Neutral:

– 3 & 4 year updates

– Remaining cameras (so straight)

Negative:

– Speed ​​of software updates

– video quality





Today I want to talk to you guys about the brand new Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the flagship smartphone that Motorola recently launched. I have already published a detailed test video on YouTube, in which I analyzed all aspects of the device. Now it’s time to summarize the main points in a blog post.

Let’s move on to the positive aspects of the Edge 40 Pro:

Now for the neutral points:

Finally, there are also some negative aspects:

In summary, it can be said that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is a powerful smartphone that convinces in many areas, despite some weaknesses. The improvements over the Edge 30 Ultra are noticeable, but Motorola should focus on the areas where there’s still room for improvement, particularly in the speed of software updates and video quality.

Do you have any questions or comments about the Motorola Edge 40 Pro? Feel free to share them in the comments or watch my detailed test video on YouTube. Until next time!

