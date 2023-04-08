BÄHM and just like that, almost by the way, today Motorola releases the first device of its 40 series. It starts with the 40 Pro, much of which looks familiar from the 30 Ultra, but with a 50MP main camera and without the angular frame. We’ll just unpack it and let it sink in.

Ah, bonus round, there are 3 year OS updates and 4 year security updates.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Infoseite: https://www.motorola.de/smartphones-motorola-edge-40-pro/p?skuId=638





