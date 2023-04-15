We’ve given 10 points to several Motorola phones over the past few years, and in hindsight, it’s actually easy to support every notch. Motorola may still be under the radar compared to similar Android makers like OnePlus and Google, but they deserve more attention.

But inexplicably, not all Motorola models are equally good at illustrating what the manufacturer can do, and usually the more expensive they are, the worse they have to live up to the higher expectations of consumers around the world.

Motorola is now fully launching their Edge 40 series and they start with the Edge 40 Pro. The range is also expected to have an Ultra, a regular Edge 40, and possibly a cheaper Lite model as well.

Ok, let’s start by getting rid of specs. We’re looking at a slightly more conventional, or perhaps just boring design, with an aluminum frame and a matte black back. On the front we have Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 certification against dust and water. Internally we have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The battery has a capacity of 4600mAh and supports up to 125W charging via the charger in the box, or 15W wireless charging. The display is a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2400×1800, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Here is an ad:

Huh, that’s a lot. Despite the slightly higher refresh rate, it’s all “par for the course” as they say, as there isn’t a single spec or gimmick that immediately separates the Edge 40 Pro from countless other flagships and major Android competitors. It even costs around £799.99 and sits alongside the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Mi 12 Pro, OnePlus 11.

With the market stagnating, distinguishing the competition has become more difficult, and aside from some pretty nice extra features via the MotoDisplay, Motorola has nothing but rock-solid specs, a solid reputation and a relatively competitive price.

That’s not to ignore the fun of solid specs, though. Take the display as an example – it’s dynamic, it’s color correct, it can play games as well as consume other forms of visual content, and it’s responsive. The phone is surprisingly light and feels great in the hand, and when combined with lightning-fast charging speeds, cool Dolby-tuned stereo speakers, and a completely clean Android install, no aspect of the user experience is top-notch.

The camera is the same story. We have a 50 megapixel main sensor with optical stabilization, a 50 megapixel ultra wide that’s only 114 degrees (not good enough, motorola) and a 12 megapixel telephoto with 2x optics that’s also Relatively small. There’s the possibility of 8K recording if that’s your thing, and one lens can double as a macro. There’s even a 60-megapixel selfie sensor on the front, which uses Qualcomm’s new CISP technology to analyze layers in images and create better depth.

Here is an ad:

Images are generally very good. Like many other phones, this one uses “binning” on the main lens, so the images are 12 megapixels, and they retain fine detail and solid color chemistry. Of course, these shots require relatively solid lighting conditions, and when the sun starts to set, Motorola can’t work its magic like Google, Apple, or even Samsung.

That sounds like an unfair summary of something that took countless man-hours to build. So perhaps it’s worth repeating that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is a rock solid phone. It’s better than good, and it’s also easy to recommend to anyone who wants a solid all-rounder without all the fluff that comes with the Samsung Galaxy S23+. But it’s increasingly clear that Android makers need to push the boundaries and find a way to set themselves apart.