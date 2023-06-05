Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition, Pantone 202 color…

Today Motorola unveiled its new leaflets: motorola razr 40 and motorola razr 40 ultra. But another product presented today is the Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition, the Pantone color of the year.

Motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition, Pantone color 2023

Motorola enriches the range of the edge 40 family with a smartphone that offers high-end features such as the curved screen, resistance to dust and watera powerful camera from 50MP and fast charging in a sophisticated and refined design.

But what shines is the choice, for Motorola edge 40, of Pantone color of the year 2023, long live magenta. Ideal for those looking for style, design and performance.

In addition to the color, the design is given impetus by the fact that it is one of the slimmest devices in its class (7,58 mm), with a borderless curved glass display and each side is harmoniously integrated into a slim precision-machined and sandblasted aluminum frame.

It has a Mediatek Dimensity 8020 chip with Android 13, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The display measures 6.55 inches and has everything you need from a photographic point of view. 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. The 4400mAh battery recharges at 68W with TurboPower technology.

The new smartphone with the Pantone color of the year arrives in Italy at a price of 599 euros.